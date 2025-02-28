Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sweden's Energy Future Speeds up: Sungrow Powers One of the First Hybrid Solar Parks in Halmstad

HALMSTAD, Sweden, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking step towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future, one of Sweden's first hybrid solar parks has been successfully deployed in Halmstad. Sungrow - the leading global supplier of renewable energy solutions - was a key part of this milestone project, providing the inverters and Energy Storage System (ESS). Combining photovoltaic (PV) technology with advanced energy storage systems (ESS), this project represents a great example of the advancements in renewable energy deployment, grid stability, and energy efficiency.

Developed by Solarwork Sverige and Powerworks Energy, the hybrid solar park is designed to generate over 7,000 MWh of clean electricity annually, ensuring optimal energy production and delivery when it's needed most. Sungrow solutions, played a key role by providing both PV inverters and the PowerTitan 1.0 Energy Storage System, reinforcing the company's commitment to comprehensive and efficient energy solutions.

A Vision for Sustainable Energy

The driving force behind this ambitious project was the need for cost-effective, on-demand energy generation. "We invested in a solar park because we believe society needs it, and solar energy is an sustainable way to produce electricity," said Mr. Carl Kuylenstierna, CEO of Sperlingsholms Gods, the owner of the plant. "We generate electricity exactly when it is needed most, in the middle of the day, and at low marginal cost."

The 6.6MWp PV installation consists of 11,928 bifacial 550 Wp PV modules mounted on a ground structure. The majority of the solar output is converted by 20 units of the Sungrow SG250HX string inverters, known for their high efficiency and seamless compatibility with bifacial modules.

Energy Storage Enhancing Efficiency and Grid Support

To further optimize energy efficiency and support the grid with frequency regulation, the plant integrates 4MW / 4.4 MWh of battery storage using Sungrow's PowerTitan 1.0 solution. The system is AC-coupled, ensuring that the PV system and battery energy storage system (BESS) operate independently for enhanced flexibility and reliability. Fredrik Lyckvind, CSO at Powerworks Energy, highlighted the strategic choice of Sungrow's technology: "We have chosen Sungrow's technology for both the PV inverters and the BESS system because they are market leaders and work exceptionally well in the Nordic climate. PowerTitan 1.0 was selected for its 1C system, which allows us to charge and discharge in an hour-perfect for the markets we operate in. Additionally, its liquid-cooled technology significantly reduces operating costs and ensures long-term system stability."

Seamless Installation & Advanced Technology

The installation of Sungrow's inverters and PowerTitan system was executed with exceptional efficiency, ensuring the project met its stringent timelines. Designed for ease of use and optimized for challenging environments, Sungrow's solutions minimized downtime and accelerated commissioning. As Mr. Fredrik Liljehov, Head of Utility at Solarwork Sverige, emphasized: "This is one of Sweden's first hybrid solar parks, featuring nearly 12,000 solar panels that will produce 7,000 MWh annually. We installed 20 SG250HX inverters, chosen for their ability to handle large energy loads while offering flexible installation."

As the hybrid projects allow the most efficient harvest and utilization of renewables, Raphael Henkel, Regional Manager of Sweden and Finland at Sungrow, commented on the significance of this project: "We are delighted for our collaboration with Solarwork Sverige and Powerworks Energy. This successful completion of one of Sweden's first hybrid solar parks highlights the growing demand for integrated PV and ESS solutions. At Sungrow, we are committed to providing innovative, high-performance technology that supports grid stability and maximizes the deployment of renewable energy. This project forSperlingsholms Gods, is a testament to how hybrid solar and storage solutions can drive the clean energy transition forward and an example of a great partnership between the involved parties."

As Sweden moves toward a greener energy landscape, the Halmstad hybrid solar park sets a new benchmark for renewable energy projects, showcasing the power of combining solar energy with intelligent storage solutions to create a cleaner and more resilient grid, a concept perfectly aligned with Sungrow's mission, Clean power for all.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

