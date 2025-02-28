Despite economic pressures in Dotdigital Group's end markets, the H125 results showed that the management team has put the group in a good position to take advantage of the current (and expected continued) growth in the automation of digital marketing. The quality of the business model is apparent from the spread of customer by size and location, the recurring/repeat revenue base (H125: 95%), with high cash conversion, and the strong partnership model (H125 revenue up 13% to £18.8m). Management states that the group is on track to meet earlier FY25 guidance.

