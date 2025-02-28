Veera Expands to 108 Countries, Bringing Next-Generation Browsing and Web3 Experience to Millions

Veera, a rapidly growing internet browser, is now available in over 100 countries, delivering a seamless browsing experience alongside one of the most comprehensive Web3 ecosystems. With over 4 million users and a monthly active base of 1 million+, Veera is positioning itself at the forefront of the evolving decentralized internet.

Veera was developed to address the complexities associated with Web3, aiming to simplify user interactions with decentralized technologies. Since its launch, Veera has scaled 4mn users in less than a year, with a monthly active user base of 1Mn+, a daily active user base of 100k+ and average time spent of over 13 mins per daily user per day. With Web3 usage growing every single day, Veera is set to be a game-changer in this fast-evolving ecosystem helping onboard and engage new customers more easily than ever before.

"We are super excited to take Veera to over 100 markets.. I'm super grateful to the team, our investors, and our user base for giving us this confidence. Our goal with Veera was to build a product that genuinely adds value to users' lives. We have always been a gateway to the internet for our users-now, we're also a gateway to the world of Web3. We believe the future of the internet is decentralized, and Veera is designed to make that future accessible to everyone. We are conscious of the responsibility we have to provide the best possible experience as we now become a global product catering to various tastes and use cases. But this is just the beginning. We have so much more in store for users across the world," said Arjun Ghose, Founder & CEO, Veera.

"Veera isn't just a browser; it's a gateway to the decentralized world because it packs the power of a browser, crypto wallet, dapp store and immersive Web3 experiences into a single platform. Our mission is simple: empower users with a secure, privacy-focused, and rewarding Web3 experience. Our intuitive UX simplifies access to Web3 onboarding while preserving user autonomy, helping us shape the next era of the internet," added Sukhdeep Bhogal, COO & CPO, Veera.

Veera was envisioned as a challenger browser for mobile-first markets by Arjun Ghose (former Falcon Edge / Alpha Wave and McKinsey), Aditya Julka (serial entrepreneur, Founder of Paddle8, entrepreneur-in-residence at Harvard Business School), and Kanu Gupta (founding leadership of Goldman Sachs in India, serial investor). The company is backed by reputed blue-chip investors, including CMCC's Titan Fund, 6th Man Ventures, Folius Ventures, Reflexive Capital, Sfermion, Accomplice, Ayon Capital, The Operating Group, and iSeed Ventures, as well as marquee angel investors such as Kevin Hu (Brevan Howard Digital, Dragonfly), Saneel Srini (Polychain, Ritual, Accomplice, Dragonfly), Ashwin Ramachandran (Dragonfly), Aalap Mahadevia (Briarwood Capital), Kabir Narang (B-Capital), Nikhil Mohta (Carlyle, ICICI Ventures), Viram Shah (Vested), and Dr. Devaiah Pagidipati (Freedom Health, Physician Partners, Anion Health).

The company's expansion roadmap includes the upcoming launch of its iOS version, further extending its ecosystem to iPhone users globally.

