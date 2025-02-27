Delisting of Securities of Adamas One Corp.; Hempacco Co., Inc.; Iris Acquisition Corp; Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp.; Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation; Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp.; Compass Digital Acquisition ...

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq announced today that it will delist the common stock of Adamas One Corp. Adamas One Corp.'s stock was suspended on September 05, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Hempacco Co, Inc. Hempacco Co., Inc.'s stock was suspended on September 06, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock Class A, unit, warrant of Iris Acquisition Corp. Iris Acquisition Corp's stock was suspended on September 06, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares Class A, warrant, unit of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp's stock was suspended on September 09, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, warrant, and unit of Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation. Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation's stock was suspended on September 10, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock Class A, warrant, unit of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp.'s stock was suspended on September 17, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares Class A, warrant, unit of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp.'s stock was suspended on October 22, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Gritstone bio, Inc. Gritstone bio, Inc.'s stock was suspended on October 22, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Notable Labs, Ltd. Notable Labs, Ltd.'s stock was suspended on October 23, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, warrant of Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc.'s stock was suspended on October 28, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.