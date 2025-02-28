Deepak Pahwa, chairman of Pahwa Group and managing director of Bry-Air, tells pv magazine that the company has developed an air-to-water generation prototype for a green hydrogen project in the Indian desert, with plans to scale up to 500 units for large-scale hydrogen production. From pv magazine India Bry-Air, a leader in dehumidification and environmental control solutions, is expanding into carbon capture, NMP recovery, and air-to-water generators for green hydrogen as it marks its 60th anniversary. NMP recovery involves reclaiming N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP), a solvent widely used in industrial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...