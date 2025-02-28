Anzeige
28.02.2025 11:06 Uhr
LotusFlare Partners with MTN for Strategic Digital Initiatives in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LotusFlare, a provider of a cloud-native digital commerce and monetization platform for communications service providers (CSPs), today announced its partnership with MTN South Africa, part of Africa's largest mobile network operator, to support strategic initiatives in the South African market.

LotusFlare Logo

By leveraging LotusFlare's Cloud platform and its extensive experience in digital commerce and monetization, MTN aims to improve agility to meet its customers' evolving needs.

With this initiative, MTN aims to set a new standard for innovation and enhanced customer experience. This partnership marks a significant milestone in MTN's strategy for the South African telecommunications landscape.

"We are thrilled to partner with MTN South Africa, a true leader in the African telecommunications market, and support them on this transformative journey," said Sam Gadodia, CEO of LotusFlare. "We believe our Cloud platform will enable MTN to achieve its vision of delivering a truly exceptional experience to its customers."

"Partnering with LotusFlare marks a significant milestone in our ongoing dedication to providing a world-class experience for our customers across South Africa. This collaboration will enable us to transform and elevate our services, further strengthening our position as a leading telecommunications provider in the country," says Divyesh Joshi, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at MTN SA.

About LotusFlare

LotusFlare's mission is to design, build and continuously advance a digital commerce and monetization platform that simplifies technology and customer experience to deliver valuable outcomes to enterprises. LotusFlare serves T-Mobile US, Deutsche Telecom, Globe Telecom, Liberty Latin America, Singtel, Globe Telecom, A1 Group, and other leading CSPs. Learn more at lotusflare.com

LotusFlare Contact

Magdalena Arnautovic
Marketing Communications and Content Manager
Email Address: magdalena.marjanovic@lotusflare.com
LotusFlare News: https://lotusflare.com/news/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lotusflare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lotus_flare

MTN Contact

Mthokozisi Ndlovu
Senior Manager: External Communication
Email Adress: mthokozisi.ndlovu@mtn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629630/MTN.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449183/5189624/LotusFlare_Logo.jpg

MTN Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lotusflare-partners-with-mtn-for-strategic-digital-initiatives-in-south-africa-302387779.html

