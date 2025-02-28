JY Holding AB (publ): JumpYard Year-End Report and invitation to digital investor meeting - summarising 2024 as more sweet than bitter

JumpYard, one of the largest and fastest-growing companies in the European trampoline and activity park market, has, today, released its Year-End report for 2024. The company will also host a digital investor meeting on Tuesday, March 4, at 10:00 CET. See below for access details.

CEO Pelle Möller comments: "2024 was more sweet than bitter, as our journey toward becoming the best in Europe continues. On the one hand, we grew our revenue by 29%, increased EBITDA by 11% to SEK 82 million, made our two best launches ever, signed multiple high-potential sites, and delivered strong results in Iberia. On the other hand, weather conditions and the economic climate posed challenges in our largest market, the Nordics, leading to a decline in comparable growth and margins compared to the previous year. We are now implementing several initiatives to return to positive comparable growth and improved profitability. This together with a highly profitable site portfolio, a pipeline of new sites that outperform the current average, and extremely high guest satisfaction, make us excited about the rest of 2025"

Fourth quarter 2024 (compared to the same period last year in parentheses)

Total revenue of SEK 125.9 million (101.1)

Total growth of 24.6% (25.3), and comparable growth of +0.8% (-2.5)

Adjusted site EBITDA of SEK 42.2 million (33.0), and adjusted EBITDA of SEK 24.5 million (22.1)

Full year 2024 (compared to the same period last year in parentheses)

Total revenue of SEK 449.7 million (349.9)

Total growth of 28.5% (34.4), and comparable site growth of -2.4% (10.2)

Adjusted site EBITDA of SEK 141.2 million (110.9), and adjusted EBITDA of SEK 81.8 million (73.8)

Key events in 2024:

New sites opened in Kungsbacka, Sundsvall, Heron City, and Valencia. In October, JumpYard Valencia was closed due to the storm that affected the region

Agreements signed for JumpYard Täby/Arninge, JumpYard Madrid/Getafe, and JumpYard Frankfurt

The Swedish Consumer Agency has submitted a petition for a fine to the Administrative Court in Karlstad, regarding a climbing incident in Karlstad in 2021. Furthermore, they have also issued a decision imposing a fine related to trampoline park operations. Both cases have been appealed, proceedings are ongoing and are expected to be resolved in 2025

The company's financial statements (including comparative figures) have been converted into IFRS

Significant events after the reporting period

Signing of JumpYard Hamburg, expected to launch in the second half of 2026

Signing of JumpYard Göteborg Hovås, expected to open in 2025 and requiring a limited investment

Relaunch of JumpYard Valencia

January 2025 revenues amounted to SEK 40.7 million (36.8). Comparable growth was -3% with continued positive development in Iberia and continued negative development in the Nordics

Digital investor meeting

JumpYard will host a digital investor meeting on Tuesday, March 4, at 10.00 CET. Participate by clicking the following LINK or visiting https://www.jumpyard.se/investor-relations

This information is information that JY Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 09:00 CET on February 28.

The complete report is available here: https://www.jumpyard.se/investor-relations

Pelle Möller, CEO

Mob: +46 70 426 82 62

E-post: pelle@jumpyard.se

JumpYard was founded in 2017 and is today one of the largest and fastest growing companies in the market for trampoline and activity parks in Europe. The company currently operates 24 wholly owned trampoline parks in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Spain and Portugal. JumpYard wants to counteract sedentary behavior by offering fun movement and has been part of Generation Pep's network since 2020. The company has around 800 employees.