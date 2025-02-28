Greenfood AB (publ): Greenfood's Interim report fourth quarter 2024

Greenfood closes 2024 with strong momentum, delivering another quarter of solid earnings growth.

Net sales for the quarter totaled SEK 1,358.0 million (1,331.1), an increase of 2.0 percent, driven by Picadeli and Food Solutions, Greenfood's high value-add segments.

Picadeli delivered another strong quarter, with net sales rising 14.3 percent to SEK 449.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 13.4 percent to SEK 42.2 million, primarily driven by more active stores than Q4 2023.

Net sales for Food Solutions in the fourth quarter of 2024 grew 7.4 percent and adjusted EBITDA grew by 34.2 percent, continuing the improving financial performance trend from prior periods.

Greenfood's Adjusted EBITDA of SEK 71.4 million (65.0) increased by SEK 6.4 million or 9.9 percent driven by improvements in Food Solutions and Picadeli both in EBITDA %-margins and absolute figures. Fresh Produce maintained its EBITDA despite lower sales in the period.

Cash flow from operations reached SEK -70.0 million (28.6). This includes planned repayment of old Swedish tax liabilities of SEK 74.1 million according to plan.

At quarter's end, the Group's available liquidity amounted to SEK 363.9 million.

