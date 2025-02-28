Spinnova Oyj: Inside Information: Suzano will not invest into next steps of collaboration with Spinnova. The companies will begin a strategic review of Woodspin and will renegotiate the exclusivity rights.

SPINNOVA PLC, INSIDE INFORMATION, COMPANY RELEASE, 28 FEBRUARY 2025 AT 08.30 UCT+2

Inside Information: Suzano will not invest into next steps of collaboration with Spinnova. The companies will begin a strategic review of Woodspin and will renegotiate the exclusivity rights.

Suzano will not invest into the next steps of the collaboration with Spinnova. Spinnova and Suzano have agreed to begin a strategic review of Woodspin and will renegotiate the exclusivity rights. Spinnova will commence its own strategic review.

Spinnova Plc has been informed by Suzano Plc today, 28 February 2025, that Suzano will not invest into the next steps of the collaboration with Spinnova. As a result of this decision from Suzano, Spinnova currently does not expect Suzano to make a factory investment in the near future. Suzano comments that this business decision is based on Suzano's newly defined priorities and capital allocation strategy and is not related to Suzano's confidence in the technology that prompted the initial investment. Suzano will continue to be a shareholder in Spinnova.

Together, Spinnova and Suzano have agreed to commence a strategic review of their joint venture Woodspin, which is expected to be completed within the coming months. Spinnova continues to see significant interest from other parties in its fibre and technology. Therefore, the review will also assess the terms for the termination of the exclusivity rights that are part of the joint venture agreement. Spinnova continues to implement its own technology roadmap, including its own MFC concept, as communicated previously.

Concurrently with the review of Woodspin, Spinnova will begin an assessment of its strategy including all its joint ventures and will plan future actions. The company will review its strategic targets and the financial guidance for 2025. Spinnova expects the strategic assessment to be completed within the next few months and will update the market when appropriate.

Spinnova - The textile material innovation

Spinnova technology transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally. Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed breakthrough patented technology for making textile fibre out of wood pulp or waste, such as leather, textile or agricultural cropping waste, without harmful chemicals or dissolving.

Spinnova technology creates no side streams in the fibre production process, and the SPINNOVA® fibre has minimal CO2 emissions and water use, as well as being biodegradable and recyclable. Spinnova technology uses a mechanical process which gives the fibre the look and feel of a natural cellulosic fibre such as cotton.

Spinnova's shares (SPINN) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

SPINNOVA® home: www.spinnova.com