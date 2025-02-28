Key Takeaways

Amsterdam, The Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Reuters Events: Transform Food & Agriculture will make its European debut in Amsterdam on June 3-4, 2025. The two-day forum unites 150 key industry leaders across the global food value chain to address challenges and explore opportunities for building more resilient food systems.





A Platform for Industry Collaboration

With increasing geopolitical uncertainties and climate-related challenges, industry stakeholders continue to emphasize the urgency of strengthening food systems. The event seeks to facilitate discussions around investment strategies, sustainability frameworks, and innovative solutions that can drive meaningful progress.

The focus will be on scaling proven solutions, advancing pilot programs, and fostering cross-sector collaborations that support the transformation of global food production.

Industry Leaders Set to Speak

This year's event will feature insights from senior executives at major food and agriculture organizations, including:

Mônica Souza, VP, Procurement & Sustainability, Europe & Pacific Developed Markets, Kraft Heinz

Geert Maesmans, VP, R&D and Innovatio n, EMEA, Cargill

n, EMEA, Christian Holzleitner, Head, Unit for Land Economy and Carbon Removals, Directorate-General for Climate Action , European Commission

Ian Noble, VP, Research & Development , Mondelez International

, Vanessa Harrer, Head, Sustainability & Mindful Snacking Europe , Mondelez International

, Deepali Palta, VP, Global Innovation and Sustainability , Kellanova

, Neil McGowan, Senior Director, Regulatory and Wellbeing , Kellanova

, Dorothy Shaver, Global Food Sustainability Director , Unilever

, Meredith Smith, Head, Sustainability , ED&F Man

, Mark Brooking, Chief Impact Officer , First Milk

, Willem Cranenbroek , Director, Sustainability (ESG) , Vion Food Group

Kirsten James, Senior Program Director, Water, Ceres

Martin Lines , Chief Executive Officer, Nature Friendly Farming Network

Keith Bohannon, Chief Executive Officer, Plan Vivo Foundation

To see the full line-up, access the event brochure today.

Key Benefits of Attending

Exclusive networking opportunities : The event will bring together 150 high-level attendees , with 70% representing the main food and agriculture value chain.

: The event will bring together , with 70% representing the main food and agriculture value chain. Structured and organic engagement : Attendees will participate in interactive roundtables, workshops, and one-on-one meetings , providing avenues for meaningful professional connections.

: Attendees will participate in , providing avenues for meaningful professional connections. Actionable insights from expert-driven sessions: The agenda is curated based on industry research and stakeholder input, ensuring a focus on scalable solutions for sustainable food system transformation.

Building on the Success of Previous Editions

The 2024 edition of the event in the United States received positive feedback from industry participants. Previous attendees highlighted the importance of collaboration in addressing food security, sustainability, and supply chain challenges:

"In pursuit of more sustainable operations and goals, we're seeing unique collaborations emerge across industries, functions, and public and private organizations…By bringing us together, we can see the approaches that are driving industry progress." - Chief Sustainability Officer & Government Affairs, Bunge

"As we look to the future of sustainable farming, this event provides a unique opportunity to explore real-world strategies for driving adoption and scale in regenerative agriculture." - VP, Carbon Business Development, Bayer

"We need events like Transform Food, where decision-makers across sectors come together to confront the challenges of food system transformation." - Executive Director, Foodshot Global

Registration and Further Information

Attendees interested in exploring the future of food and agriculture with some of the world's most innovative organizations can find more details by downloading the event brochure today.

