Retail electricity prices in Europe are falling but remain above pre-war levels, according to energy market analyst Enervis. PV capture rates are also dropping sharply, with negative pricing hours expected to persist in the short term. Photovoltaics and wind now dominate Europe's power generation, edging out fossil fuels, according to the latest Enervis report. While wholesale electricity prices fell in 2024 from 2023, they remained above pre-war levels due to high gas costs. Greater seasonality has emerged in the electricity market as renewables play a larger role. High renewable generation ...

