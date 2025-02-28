Bybit Card Elevates Travel Experience: Premium Lounge Access with a Chance of First-Class Flights

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to introduce new benefits for Bybit Card holders to upgrade their jetsetting lifestyle. Starting now, Bybit Card users can now access premium airport lounges worldwide through an exclusive partnership, elevating the travel experience for the crypto community.

The Bybit Card is also throwing in the chance to fly first class in a limited-time event. From now until Apr. 4, 2025, eligible users may sign up and spend $10 or more to qualify in the race for sky-high privileges. Prizes include first-class tickets valued at up to 10,000 USDT for 3 lucky winners, or 100 USDT for 10 more winners each month during the event.

Access Lounges Worldwide with the Bybit Card

This new benefit enables users to travel in style whether they are getting ready for a holiday, or finding comfort in transit. Access to over 250 global locations before take-off offers Bybit Card holders the freedom to escape the airport crowds and enjoy premium lounges at popular international destinations, including Singapore's Changi Airport, the Dubai International Airport, Melbourne Airport, the Ezeiza International in Argentina, among other major aviation hubs.

All cardholders can easily redeem their reward points earned from regular spending for lounge access through the Rewards Mall, making premium travel experiences more accessible than ever.

The program also features special benefits for VIP users, who enjoy 50% off lounge access redemption rates. The rewards points are alternatives to auto-cashback, and users may toggle to points to unlock similar benefits.

"We are in the business of making lasting memories with the crypto community. The Bybit Card aims to provide unparalleled user experience and flexibility in how our customers choose to use their digital assets," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "The addition of global lounge access represents another step in our mission to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and everyday experiences."

A Card for the High Flyers

The launch of this premium travel benefit comes as part of Bybit's ongoing commitment to enhancing the utility and prestige of crypto in all aspects of life. Cardholders can now experience the same level of luxury traditionally associated with premier banking cards, while maintaining the flexibility and innovation of crypto payments.

With the Bybit Card, over a million users get to seamlessly off-ramp mainstream tokens, access cashback perks, while earning competitive APR on eligible digital asset balances.

For more information about Bybit Card rewards and how to get premium lounge access, users may visit www.bybit.com/cards/rewards . The lucky draw for first-class tickets will be conducted once a month on livestream, and users may find out more about their eligibility and the terms and conditions here .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3.

