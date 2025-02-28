Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Recently, the world's first DSA-OCT integrated multi-modal diagnostic and treatment platform (ARTIS icono floor), jointly developed by Siemens Healthineers and Vivolight Medical, has been officially installed at Zhongshan Hospital, affiliated with Fudan University in Shanghai, China. This marks a new era in the precision treatment of coronary heart disease.





Siemens Healthineers and Vivolight Medical Collaborate to Launch DSA-OCT Integrated Multi-Modal Diagnostic and Treatment Platform, Ushering in a New Era of Intelligent Cath Labs

Zhongshan Hospital, established in 1937, is one of China's top-tier comprehensive tertiary hospitals and serves as the National Clinical Research Center for Radiology and Therapy. Its cardiology department, a national key clinical specialty, has consistently ranked among the top three in the "China Hospital Specialty Reputation Ranking" for cardiovascular diseases, with an annual volume of over 21,000 interventional procedures.

The ARTIS icono floor innovatively integrates DSA and OCT technologies into a single platform, combining the "two eyes" of cardiologists. This integration provides comprehensive vascular information from anatomical to functional perspectives during coronary heart disease treatment, offering a full range of vascular data for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures. This enhances diagnostic efficiency and enables more precise PCI strategies.

With the global aging population accelerating, the burden of cardiovascular diseases is increasing. By 2030, it is estimated that 16% of the global population will be over 65 years old, and the number of coronary heart disease patients may exceed 250 million. In this context, the demand for PCI procedures is surging, while traditional DSA technology struggles to meet the needs of precision diagnostics. The introduction of OCT fills this gap, and the emergence of the DSA-OCT integrated platform has fundamentally restructured the workflow of interventional procedures, bringing significant clinical benefits exceeding 40%.





The ARTIS icono floor made its global debut at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai in November 2024. Within less than a month, it was installed at its first hospital and received high praise from physicians upon initial use.

"Interventional cardiology has evolved over the past 40 years. With advancements in technology and devices, we are now pursuing the ultimate goal of combining traditional coronary angiography with new functional and structural assessment technologies. Siemens Healthineers and Vivolight Medical's integration of DSA and OCT provides patients with more precise treatment, offering greater clinical benefits." commented Academician Ge Junbo (Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Director of the Cardiology Department at Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University).





Vivolight Medical, the company behind this integrated OCT system, is based in Shenzhen, China, and is a pioneering medical device company focused on the integration of laser diagnostic and therapeutic technologies with minimally invasive interventional procedures. Its system innovatively combines imaging, OCT-FFR functional assessment, and plaque diagnostics into one system, significantly enhancing the convenience of obtaining multi-dimensional vascular information in clinical settings while greatly reducing catheter costs.

In the future, Vivolight Medical plans to leverage artificial intelligence technology based on intravascular imaging data. Through big data and machine learning algorithms, the company aims to provide evidence-based procedure guidance strategies for physicians. This will enable faster adoption of advanced interventional techniques and offer comprehensive diagnostic support, ushering in a new era of intelligent Cath Labs.

