Natuzzi CEO, with the General Manager of the JV, shared our brand strategy and latest collection to our partners, as part of the ongoing program to enhance retail excellence and commercial performances.

Natuzzi held its sales meeting in Xi'an, one of the historical capitals of China, to unveil its latest Natuzzi Editions collection during two days of brand-focused events.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250228667179/en/

Natuzzi Editions at Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China (Photo: Natuzzi)

China is one of the most strategic markets for the Natuzzi Group. As the leading European furniture brand in the country, we have built a strong retail presence with approximately 300 Natuzzi stores. This includes 16 stores directly operated by our Chinese joint venture, established in 2018, which are not consolidated, as Natuzzi holds a 49% stake in the JV.

Given the potential of the Chinese market, we have made significant investments to fully integrate the Chinese operations with our advanced retail, merchandising and marketing approach and systems. This integration enables real-time access to performance data, allowing us to provide strategic guidance in key areas such as merchandising, in-store communication and customer experience.

As a testament to this commitment, our CEO has maintained a constant and direct presence since China eased COVID-related travelling restrictions in early 2023.

"I was truly inspired by the remarkable gathering of our dealership community at this extraordinary event. It not only highlights the strength and unity of our partnership but also serves as a powerful testament to the enduring appeal of our brand and the great potential of the Chinese market." - Antonio Achille, CEO of the Natuzzi Group

The two-day event brought together more than 500 guests, among current and prospective dealers, to showcase the Natuzzi Editions strategy and latest collection. The Natuzzi CEO and the GM of the JV, Mr. Braver Wang, shared with the dealerships the integrated merchandising, customer experience and marketing strategy to reinforce brand identity and support commercial momentum. The event was also an opportunity to unveil two innovative collections, 'Feelwell' and 'Dolce Vita', which will be central to this year's commercial development. The event led to an agreement for 26 new Natuzzi Editions stores in 2025, 24 of which to be managed by existing dealers.

Click here to discover the Natuzzi Editions event at Xi'an: https://youtu.be/y6yue9NIjO4

The sales launch event also provided an opportunity to maintain direct dialogue with dealers, to ensure a cohesive and strategic commercial and marketing approach for the year that has just begun in China.

From March 16 to 19, 2025, the Shenzhen Fair will be the next key opportunity to showcase the innovative collections and latest marketing initiatives.

On the Natuzzi Italia front, Antonio Achille and Braver Wang also met with the VID (Very Important Dealers) group, which brings together some of the region's most influential dealers, to present an exclusive preview of Milan Design Week-an event set to be a milestone in our brand harmony journey.

On January 24, 2025, a new Natuzzi Italia free standing store opened in Shenzhen City. With a total surface of more than 3,500 square feet, the store reflects the most recent Natuzzi Italia store concept, adopting the latest Natuzzi merchandising and in-store communication guidelines.

About Natuzzi: Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. As of December 31, 2024, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide through a global retail network of 630 monobrand stores and about 600 galleries. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy", where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

