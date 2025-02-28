EVA Films Market worth $11.26 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "EVA Films Market by Type (Standard EVA Film, Anti-PID EVA Films), Production Method (Extrusion, Casting), Application (Solar Panel Encapsulation, Lamination, Heat Seal), End-Use Industry (Renewable Energy, Packaging, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2029", EVA Films market size is projected to grow from USD 7.43 billion in 2024 to USD 11.26 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. EVA films are specialty plastic films with high flexibility, durability, and adhesive strength. They find extensive applications in solar energy, packaging, automotive, and electronic industries. The growing usage of renewable power, especially solar power, is the key growth driver for the EVA film market. Technological innovations, growing infrastructure development, and intensifying emphasis on sustainable, lightweight, and long-lasting materials add further momentum to the demand for EVA films in most industries. Their affordability and versatility make them indispensable in modern manufacturing and innovation.

Anti-PID EVA is anticipated to be the second largest segment in EVA Films Market segment, by type, during the forecast period.

Anti-PID EVA films represent the second largest market share in the EVA film market mainly because of the growing demand for high-performance solar panels and photovoltaic (PV) modules. PID is a significant problem in solar energy systems, where leakage currents between the solar cells and the frame cause serious power loss over time. To reduce this challenge, anti-PID EVA films are designed with improved insulation and minimized ion mobility, guaranteeing long-term durability and solar panel efficiency. In response to the global drive towards renewable energy, solar manufacturers focus on materials that improve solar module lifespan and performance. Anti-PID EVA films have an essential role in this context by ensuring power output, low maintenance costs, and long-term return on investment for solar power plant operators. In addition, with the development of large-scale solar farms and rooftop solar installations, developers require materials that ensure low-efficiency loss and degradation, hence anti-PID EVA films are a developer's choice.

Casting is anticipated to be the second largest segment EVA Films Market segment, by production method, during the forecast period.

The casting manufacturing process holds the second-largest market share in the EVA film market because of its capability to manufacture high-quality films with high optical clarity, even thickness, and good mechanical properties. Increasing demand for high-performance solar panels has contributed highly to the uptake of the casting process since it generates EVA films with very few defects, high light transmission, and high adhesion strength. These properties are critical to ensuring the efficiency and longevity of photovoltaic (PV) modules, providing maximum power output over long periods. The need for safety and energy-efficient building materials has grown in recent years, further increasing the market share of cast EVA films. Additionally, in the food and pharmaceutical packaging industries, where transparency and flexibility are critical, cast EVA films are preferred due to their smooth surface, excellent sealability, and strong barrier properties against moisture and contaminants.

Lamination is anticipated to be the second largest segment EVA Films Market segment, by application, during the forecast period.

Lamination applications account for the second-largest market share of EVA films because they are extensively applied across the construction, automotive, and photovoltaic industries. EVA films are essential interlayers in laminated glass, which improves safety, durability, and optical performance. Laminated glass with EVA films is heavily utilized in the building construction sector in facades, windows, doors, skylights, and glass partitions to deliver enhanced impact resistance, UV protection, and sound insulation. EVA films provide outstanding adhesion, resistance to moisture, and long-term stability, which have made them a choice for high-performance laminated glass in contemporary architectural styles. Further, the increasing popularity of green buildings and smart buildings has also fueled the demand for laminated glass made from EVA, which offers increased thermal insulation and energy efficiency. Further, advances in technology in the manufacturing of EVA film, such as increased cross-linking and improved thermal stability, have increased their application in different lamination applications.

Construction is anticipated to be the second largest segment EVA Films Market segment, by end-use industry, during the forecast period.

The construction end-use industry holds the second-largest market share in the EVA film market because of its widespread uses in architectural glass lamination, safety glazing, and energy-efficient building products. The use of EVA films in laminated glass is vital and has a massive application in today's construction works for windows, doors, facade, skylights, balustrades, and partitions. The growing need for high-performance, long-lasting, and visually attractive glass structures has played a major role in the use of EVA films in construction. EVA films ensure excellent adhesion, good resistance to water and UV exposure, and better durability, and therefore are best suited for architectural uses in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Sustained industrialization, growing investments in smart cities, and government development projects continue to propel EVA film use in construction applications. Emphasizing safety, sustainability, and energy efficiency, the construction industry continues to be a vital driver of the overall market for EVA film.

North America is expected to be the second largest region in the global EVA Films Market, by region, during the forecast period.

North America accounts for the second-largest market share in the global EVA films market owing to a range of factors such as the established solar energy industry in the region, strong construction sector, and rising demand for high-quality laminated glass for automotive and architectural uses. The United States and Canada are two of the most prominent countries to adopt solar power based on government incentives, positive policies, and the accelerating move towards renewable energy. EVA films are also important in solar panel encapsulation, safeguarding photovoltaic cells from degradation due to the environment while improving their efficiency and lifespan. The increased number of solar farms and household solar panel installations in North America has been a major driver of the heightened demand for EVA films. With a wide base of principal manufacturers, ongoing technology innovations in polymer, and increasing investment in renewable power projects and infrastructure schemes, North America is one of the strong drivers in the market for EVA films.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the EVA Films Market. H.B. Fuller (US), 3M (US), JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Sveck Photovoltaic New Material Co., Ltd. (China), HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD. (China), Shanghai HIUV New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Hanwha Group (South Korea), Cybrid Technologies Inc. (China), Betterial (China), Mativ (US) and Zhejiang Sinopont Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

