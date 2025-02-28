Hole SN-25-02 intersected 14.00m grading 1.04 g/t PGEs (Au + Pt + Pd) with 0.19% Cu, including a higher-grade interval of 1.86m grading 2.55 g/t PGEs with 0.46% Cu.

Drilling at the Saturday Night Project confirms a significant Ni-Cu-PGM mineralized interval near the base of a large Midcontinental Rift-style intrusion, suggesting it could host a sizable mineralized system potentially exceeding the scale of the nearby Sunday Lake Discovery.

Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", "the Company"), is pleased to disclose initial results from its 2025 drilling program at the 100%-owned Saturday Night Project, located 25 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The program included two drill holes, totaling 1,417 metres, targeting the basal contact of the mineralized Saturday Night layered intrusion (see news release dated January 15, 2025).

Commenting on the results, CEO Scott McLean stated, "We are very encouraged by the thick sequence of differentiated rift intrusion encountered at Saturday Night. The geology, mineralization style, and geophysical characteristics are highly comparable to the Sunday Lake and Thunder Bay North deposits located along the same trend. The presence of a thick layered intrusive sequence and basal cumulate phases with concentrated Ni-Cu-PGM mineralization significantly enhances the prospectivity of Saturday Night."

Discussion of Results

Two holes have been completed so far this year at Saturday Night, for a total of 1,417 metres. Hole SN-25-02 was collared at 319,903mE, 5,390,396mN, at the same location as the discovery hole, SN-16-01. Hole SN-25-02 was drilled at 319,903mE, 5,390,396mN, near the site of the discovery hole SN-16-01. It was oriented northeast (azimuth 315°, dip -75°) and reached a depth of 587m, see Table 1 below for highlight interval from hole SN-25-02.

Table 1. Highlight Results from hole SN-25-02

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Pt (g/t) Pd (g/t) Ni (%) Cu (%) 3E PGE (g/t) SN-25-02 485.00 499.00 14.00 0.09 0.59 0.36 0.07 0.19 1.04 Incl. 492.00 497.86 5.86 0.16 1.04 0.66 0..11 0.36 1.87 Incl. 496.00 497.86 1.86 0.21 1.44 0.90 0.12 0.46 2.55



Note: 3E PGEs are represented as (Au + Pt + Pd). Coordinates are in UTMs, NAD 83, Zone 16N in metres.

Hole SN-25-02 targeted as a mineralized strike length step-out of approximately 200m at the basal contact intersected in hole SN-16-01, which previously returned 6.25m at 1.07 g/t PGEs, including a 0.30m section grading 4.0 g/t PGEs and 0.56% Cu (see news release dated January 23, 2017). Hole SN-25-03 was drilled 400m south at 319,730mE, 5,390,082mN, oriented southwest (azimuth 201°, dip -70°) to a depth of 830m. It intersected an even thicker sequence of rift-related intrusion. Results for this hole are pending and the Company will report on additional results and interpretation in coming weeks.

Figure 1. depicts the location of the Saturday Night project and the Sunday Lake project, relative the to the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Plotted on the background of the regional total field magnetics for the area, the deep blue circular features (identified with stars) are interpreted as reversely polarized early intrusions of the Midcontinental Rift (MCR). Figure 2. presents a north-south cross-section of the Saturday Night Intrusion, looking west, illustrating the interpreted geology and mineralization intersected to date.

Figure 1: Saturday Night Property Location Map on Regional Total Field Magnetics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2766/242796_973df7e914dc7b54_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Saturday Night Project cross-section, looking west, with interpreted geology and mineralization intersected

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2766/242796_973df7e914dc7b54_002full.jpg

About the Saturday Night Project

The Saturday Night Project, wholly owned by Transition Metals, comprises 63 staked mining claims situated in Fowler Township, that is located approximately 30 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario within the Robinson Superior Treaty area. The project has year-round road access to a main highway and is close to infrastructure. The exploration work to date has confirmed that a magnetic anomaly found on Property is linked to an underlying mafic-ultramafic intrusion (SNI), which is interpreted to have originated during the Proterozoic era and is associated with the renowned Midcontinental Rift (MCR).

The MCR is a geological feature that extends over 2,000 kilometres across the heart of North America. It formed around 1.1 billion years ago as the North American craton began to rift. Notably, the early stages of this rift (referred to as 'early-rift') are associated with the presence of mafic to ultramafic intrusive rocks that contain significant quantities of platinum group metals (PGMs). Nearby MCR related deposits include the Thunder Bay North and Sunday Lake deposit. The Sunday Lake deposit was discovered by Transition in partnership with Impala Platinum in 2013. Other rift related Ni-Cu and PGM bearing systems include the Eagle deposit located in Michigan, and the Tamarack and Duluth deposits located in Minnesota. The Saturday Night Project is currently in the early exploration phase, with ongoing assessments aimed at determining the potential of the Property to host PGM mineralization of interest. The Property is subject to an underlying 1.0% Net Smelter Return royalty (see company press releases dated September 8, 2020).

Qualified Person

The technical elements of this news release have been approved by Mr. Benjamin Williams, P.Geo. (PGO), Senior Geologist of Transition Metals Corp., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Government Exploration Grant Program (OJEP)

Transition Metals Corp. would like to acknowledge financial support from the 2024-25 Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP) for the Saturday Night Project, in Ontario. Through the OJEP program, Transition has been selected to receive up to $200,000 to cover 50% of eligible explorations costs on the project, aimed at facilitating the exploration of Critical Minerals within Ontario. The receipt of these grants represents a meaningful milestone, leveraging government support towards advancing the exploration of this magmatic PGM project.

It's important to note that the opinions and views expressed in this announcement are those of Transition Metals Corp., and do not necessarily reflect those of the Government of Ontario.

About Transition Metals Corp.

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution.

