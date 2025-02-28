Anzeige
Freitag, 28.02.2025
WKN: A12C9A | ISIN: US22758A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: LG0
NASDAQ
27.02.25
17:35 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2025 12:58 Uhr
CrossAmerica Partners Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Finanznachrichten News

Allentown, PA, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossAmerica Partners Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K

ALLENTOWN, PA, February 28, 2025 - CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) on February 27, 2025, has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing can be viewed through a link on the Partnership's website at www.crossamericapartners.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Partnership's unitholders may request a printed copy of the report, which contains the Partnership's audited financial statements. Requests should be submitted at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/information-request (https://caplp.gcs-web.com/information-request) or by contacting investor relations at 610-625-8000.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com (http://www.crossamericapartners.com).

Contacts

Investors:
Randy Palmer, rpalmer@caplp.com (mailto:rpalmer@caplp.com), 610-625-8000


