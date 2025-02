EXCHANGE NOTICE 28 FEBRUARY 2025 SHARES

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj has applied for removal from trading of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The shares of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj will be listed for the last time on 28 February 2025.

Identifiers:

Trading code: BONEH

ISIN code: FI4000260583

Orderbook ID: 150292

Last day of listing: 28 February 2025

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260