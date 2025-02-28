Power Quality Equipment Market Worth $52.47 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Power Quality Equipment Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 38.19 billion in 2025 to USD 52.47 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is mainly fueled by the increasing use of sensitive electronic equipment in industrial, commercial, and residential applications, which requires better power quality solutions to avoid disruptions, downtime, and equipment failure. The growing emphasis on grid modernization and integration of renewable energy is another major driver of demand for power quality equipment. Governments and utilities globally are investing in smart grid infrastructure, which calls for high-capacity voltage regulation, harmonic filtering, and power factor correction systems. Clean energy adoption and industrial efficiency enhancement policies further drive the market growth. Additionally, rapid urbanization, data center growth, and increasing electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure have opened up new power quality equipment demand. The increasing use of automation, IoT-based monitoring systems, and AI-based predictive maintenance in power quality management improves system reliability and efficiency, lowering operational costs and energy losses.

Uninterruptable Power Supply, by Equipment Segment

The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market will lead the Power Quality Equipment Market through the forecast period, fueled by the growing dependency on uninterrupted and high-quality power in most sectors. UPS systems offer an important standby power source during power outages, voltage variations, and power disturbances, which ensures uninterrupted operations in critical industries like data centers, healthcare, manufacturing, and commercial facilities. The swift growth of cloud computing, digitalization, and Industry 4.0 has triggered a boom in data centers, which need to be equipped with strong power backup solutions to avoid data loss, equipment failure, and operational downtime. The growing use of electric vehicles (EVs) and charging stations also demands stable power supply solutions, further driving UPS demand. As governments and businesses invest in smart grids, renewable energy, and resilient infrastructure, UPS systems have a pivotal role in stabilizing power, regulating voltage, and reducing harmonics. Lithium-ion-based UPS systems are also finding favor due to their higher efficiency, extended life, and low maintenance when compared to the conventional lead-acid battery. In addition, businesses in areas with high power outages and grid instability, including areas of Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America, are increasingly using UPS solutions to protect their operations.

Three Phase, by Phase Type

Three-phase segment is anticipated to lead the Power Quality Equipment Market through the forecast period due to the growing need for efficient power distribution in industrial, commercial, and utility industries. Three-phase power systems have superior benefits over single-phase systems, such as better efficiency of power transmission, lower conductor material needs, and increased load-carrying ability, due to which they are the most sought-after solution for applications that need large-scale and continuous power supply. The fast-paced industrialization, especially in developing economies in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, is driving the need for three-phase power quality solutions to drive manufacturing facilities, data centers, transportation infrastructure, and big commercial complexes. Moreover, increasing use of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems like solar and wind power is driving the implementation of three-phase inverters, stabilizers, and power conditioners to deal with power variation and improve the stability of the grid. Governments across the globe are also putting money into grid modernization efforts, including installing sophisticated three-phase power distribution networks to enhance the efficiency and dependability of energy. Additionally, high-power equipment-based industries like oil & gas, mining, and heavy manufacturing need three-phase voltage regulators and UPS units for safeguarding equipment against power surges, harmonics, and voltage sags. The growing trend of automation and digitalization within industrial processes further strengthens the demand for stable and quality power, making the three-phase segment's supremacy in the Power Quality Equipment Market even stronger.

North America is expected to be the largest region during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to be the biggest market for power quality equipment over the forecast period due to the strong industrial base of the region, the increasing use of renewable energy, and rising demand for power supply reliability across key sectors. The United States and Canada, among other regions, are experiencing massive investments in industrial automation and grid modernization that require the implementation of power quality solutions like UPS systems, voltage regulators, power conditioners, and harmonic filters. In addition, the increasing penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) and installation of EV charging infrastructure throughout the region are contributing to the demand for sophisticated power quality solutions to regulate voltage variation and provide grid stability. Government policies, including the U.S. Canada's Net-Zero Emissions ambition and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), are also propelling the deployment of renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind into the grid, causing power conditioning and energy storage technology demand to be on the increase for mitigating the intermittency aspect. The dominance of the region in the Power Quality Equipment Market is anticipated to be maintained by the presence of dominant market players, as well as strict power reliability regulations for sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and commercial buildings.

Key Players

ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), General Electric (US) are some of the prominent players in the global market for power quality equipment. These organizations have been employing strategic initiatives like product developments, acquisitions, partnerships, and expansions to solidify their position in the market and meet the increased demand for sound power quality solutions. With growing grid modernization activities, accelerated industrialization, and augmented use of renewable energy resources, industry players are investing in the latest power quality solutions including intelligent UPS systems, power conditioners, harmonic filters, and voltage regulators. Business firms are also concentrating on digitalization, Internet of Things-based monitoring solutions, and AI-facilitated predictive maintenance to increase operating effectiveness and decrease power disturbances. In addition, mergers and acquisitions have served as a crucial force in expanding markets, enabling firms to increase their product range and gain entry into emerging markets.

ABB

ABB is a world-leading provider of electrification, automation, and digitalization solutions with a dominant presence in the Power Quality Equipment Market. The company is a vital component of power distribution systems with a broad array of solutions that guarantee efficient and reliable power transmission in utilities, transportation, automotive, and industrial applications. ABB's power quality products solutions such as busbars, voltage regulators, surge protection devices, and harmonic filters are of high performance and reliability in low and medium voltage applications. Development, manufacturing, and sales of power quality products are carried out by ABB's Electrification business segment, which has incorporated sustainability and energy efficiency in its product range. The corporation is heavily investing in smart grid and renewable energy-based solutions to fulfill the burgeoning requirements for power supply systems based on energy-efficient applications. ABB has an enhanced global presence through its activities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa regions, where principal manufacturing operations, R&D installations, and offices for sale of products have bases in leading economies like the US, Germany, China, and India.

Siemens

Siemens is a global leader in electrification, automation, and digitalization, playing a crucial role in the Power Quality Equipment Market with advanced solutions that enhance power efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. The company provides a comprehensive range of power quality solutions, including active harmonic filters, voltage stabilizers, surge protection devices, and power factor correction systems, ensuring optimal power distribution and reduced energy losses across utilities, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure sectors. Siemens operates its power quality equipment business under its Smart Infrastructure segment, which focuses on intelligent and energy-efficient solutions for electrical distribution systems. The company is actively engaged in grid modernization, smart grid integration, and renewable energy adoption, aligning with global trends toward sustainability and energy efficiency. With a strong global footprint, Siemens has a significant presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, supported by state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, R&D centers, and an extensive sales network.

