Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") announces that it has been selected by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") 2025 technical committee to display drill core from its Buchans Critical Minerals project located in Central Newfoundland at the PDAC Convention's Core Shack.

The Core Shack is a distinct exhibit at the PDAC Convention, considered the world's foremost mining convention. In this exhibit, 40 mineral exploration companies showcase core samples from their new or ongoing projects that have produced promising drilling results. The exhibit displays recent mineral discoveries from around the world, along with maps, charts, and technical information.

To learn more about Canterra's Buchans property, visit booth 3104 in the Investors Exchange, Level 800, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building, on Tuesday, March 4th from 10 am to 5 pm and Wednesday, March 5th, from 9 am to 12:00 pm.

Atlantic Edge Investment Event Presentation

Chris Pennimpede, Canterra CEO and President, will also present at the Atlantic Edge Investment Event and will be part of the Critical Minerals Session on Tuesday March 4, 2024, at 1:55pm in Ballroom A at the Intercontinental Hotel Lower Lobby. This is offsite of the adjacent PDAC Convention and is free to attend with registration Atlantic Edge Registration.

"We are excited to showcase core from our recent successful drill program at the Buchans Critical Minerals project at PDAC 2025," said Chris Pennimpede, President and CEO of Canterra Minerals. "Being selected for the PDAC Core Shack highlights the significance of our exploration efforts and the potential of the Buchans project. We look forward to engaging with investors, industry peers, and technical experts at PDAC as we continue advancing this promising project."

Table 1: Buchans Highlight Drill Results1,2 previously released assays from December 2nd news release.

Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Cu% Zn% Pb% Ag g/t Au g/t CuEq (%) H-24-3533 68.00 173.00 105.00 0.46 2.05 1.00 5.61 0.102 1.53 incl. 83.00 124.00 41.00 0.79 3.83 1.82 8.05 0.172 2.73 incl. 96.00 110.00 14.00 1.11 8.85 4.98 8.37 0.122 5.39 and 141.00 173.00 32.00 0.35 1.07 0.56 3.18 0.039 0.90 and 228.00 236.95 8.95 1.04 0.06 0.06 2.71 0.072 1.18

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra Minerals is a diversified minerals exploration company with a focus on critical minerals and gold in central Newfoundland. Canterra's projects include six mineral deposits located in close proximity to Calibre Mining's new Valentine gold mine, as well as the world-renowned, past producing Buchans mine and Teck Resources' former Duck Pond mine, primarily former producers of copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold. Several of Canterra's deposits support historical Mineral Resource Estimates prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves current at their respective effective dates (collectively the "Historical Resource Estimates"). Canterra's Historical Resource Estimates are deemed historical as they were prepared prior to their acquisition by Canterra.

Notes:

(1) True widths estimated to be a minimum of 90% of reported core lengths. Copper equivalents (CuEq) based on total contained copper and metal prices as of November 25, 2024 (Cu - US$4.09/lb, Zn - US$1.37/lb, Pb - US$0.91/lb, Ag - US$30.31/oz and Au - US$2,625.71/oz).

(2) Copper Equivalent % = Cu% + ((Pb% * 22.046 * Pb Rec.* Pb price) + (Zn% * 22.046 * Zn Rec. * Zn price) + (Ag g/t/31.10348 * Ag Rec. * Ag price) + (Au g/t/31.10348 * Au Rec. * Au Price))/(Cu Price * 22.046 * Cu Rec.). Metal recoveries are assumed to be 100% (Rec.)

