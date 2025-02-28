Innomotics, Eneco, and Johnson Controls have energized a large-scale heat pump at a municipal wastewater treatment plant in Utrecht, the Netherlands. The system has four heat exchangers, each equipped with two compressors. Dutch power utility Eneco has commissioned an industrial heat pump at a municipal wastewater treatment plant in Utrecht. The company said the project is the largest heat pump system in the Netherlands. Project partners were German machine provider Innomotics and US -based Johnson Controls. "The system harnesses residual heat from 65 million liters of treated wastewater daily, ...

