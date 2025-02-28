JETOUR T1: The SUV Shows Great Potential to Stand Out in the Middle East and Global Markets

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, industry-leading SUV brand JETOUR Auto held the global launch of its new model 'JETOUR T1' in Saudi Arabia, with the model marking JETOUR's foray into the urban lite-off-road SUV segment and promoting its 'Travel +' concept, thus being highly significant for market expansion and brand building. JETOUR T1 is a product of global R&D capabilities and shows the brand's achievements in technological innovation, its confidence in the Middle East market and further globalization.

The global off-road vehicle market, valued at USD 17.51 billion in 2024, is estimated to reach USD 25.76 billion by 2032 at a 4.95% CAGR during 2024-2032. The Middle East has a strong culture of off-road and outdoor activities, which influences the purchase of relevant vehicles like light off-road SUVs. In Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, where diverse terrains and complex roads demand high off-road performance and reliability, the launch of T1 offers consumers a new lite off-road option, meeting their rising need for multi-functional SUVs. The launch of JETOUR T1, which provides consumers in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East with a new lite off-road SUV option to meet the local market's growing demand for multipurpose SUVs, is expected to gain a share in the regional market.

Since 2019, JETOUR has achieved remarkable cumulative sales, attracted countless global fans, and its world-class system capabilities strongly support its globalization drive. JETOUR Auto's VP Ke Chuandeng stated that "JETOUR has established a good number of sales and service outlets and is preparing to establish research institutes overseas. Besides, we are also backed by top-tier partners like Bosch, CATL, Huawei. At the same time, JETOUR has also promoted its brand elevation through diversified marketing strategies, enabling the global implementation of its "travel+" strategy. These efforts have not only enhanced JETOUR's influence in international markets but also paved the way for the brand's continued innovation and development."

The launch of JETOUR T1 in Saudi Arabia set a strong base for the brand's regional growth. Through its innovative lineup, partnerships, and marketing, JETOUR can capture a large Middle East SUV market share and keep expanding globally.

