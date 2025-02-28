Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

28th February 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 27th February 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

27th February 2025 50.06p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 49.90p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

28th February 2025