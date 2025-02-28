Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce the signing of an area development agreement for the provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I, Newfoundland and Labrador (together the "Atlantic Provinces"). The contractual agreement will deliver 15 new locations of Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more, throughout Atlantic Canada.

"Building upon the momentum of our franchising interest and existing area development agreements already in place for Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, we are excited to continue building our roadmap for Rosie's on a national scale. With the further addition of four provinces and 15 units under area development, it brings our rollout trajectory to 85 contractually committed units across seven provinces of Canada. We would very much like to see Rosie's in all provinces in Canada," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

"We welcome the addition of our third area developer to the Happy Belly team, David Wilson, overseeing Atlantic Canada and teaming up with our west coast and central Canada area developers Scott Grandin and Stephen Travers. We have put a solid team in place to foster the accelerated growth of all our brands throughout the Canadian market. It is important we remain focused on Canadian development as we organically grow in our own backyard and strengthen our brands footprint as we scale and drive the business forward."

"Utilizing our area developer model, and our teams deep knowledge of the burger category, we have firmly set the course of our Smash Burger brand Rosie's Burgers to be the category leader and have first mover advantage as the first true national smash burger chain in Canada."

Rosie's Burgers

"This is another step forward in our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company. Happy Belly currently has 491 contractually committed retail franchise locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Food Group portfolio including those in development, under construction or already open. We are working to actively expand this pipeline significantly in 2025 & 2026 with our disciplined approach to growth. It is key for us to continue selecting the right franchise partners along with the right real estate to achieve our development goals for the brands."

We are just getting started

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?

Franchising

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Happy Belly Food Group

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

