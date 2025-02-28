Consultancy Greener has estimated the state of Pará offers the most potential for battery rollout because of its high energy tariff. A report issued by the consultant also highlighted the big savings agribusiness could make by using batteries instead of diesel. From ESS News Brazilian consultancy Greener's new "Strategic Study on Energy Storage" report includes an attractiveness map for high-voltage electricity users on both the conventional, grid-tied regulated energy market and on the free market, which offers energy users the option of securing supply directly from generators. The Greener ...

