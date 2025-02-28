AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's latest analysis found electricity prices fell across the major European markets last week due to a drop in gas allowances prices and electricity demand. Meanwhile, Germany, Italy and Portugal broke their solar production records for a day in February. Weekly average electricity prices fell across the major European markets during the third week of February, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The consultancy noted prices decreases across the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Nordic, Portuguese and Spanish markets when compared to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...