The U. S. -based quantum dot (QD) materials company is developing polymer encapsulation materials that reportedly have the potential to provide a relative power boost of 16% when integrated into crystalline silicon PV devices. UbiQD, a U. S. -based quantum dot (QD) materials company, is developing novel polymer film encapsulant products for the silicon solar PV industry. "We have been developing downshifting polymers that contain QDs for various kinds of solar cells," Hunter McDaniel, UbiQD CEO, told pv magazine. "The goal is to avoid any changes to the manufacturing process by incorporating fluorescence ...

