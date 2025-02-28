Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) announces that it has granted 1,550,000 options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Company to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to Kobo's stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). Such Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 per common share for a period of [10] years from the date of grant as per the Company's Stock Option Plan. These Options will vest in equal tranches of twenty-five per cent (25%) every 3 months following their grant date.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com.

