Aehr Test Systems: Aehr Announces Shipment of Initial FOX-XP Wafer-Level Burn-In System for Advanced AI Processors

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced it has completed shipment of its first FOX-XP wafer level burn-in system for an artificial intelligence (AI) customer, delivering its high-power FOX-XP system and multiple proprietary WaferPakTM Contactors for production wafer level test and burn-in of advanced AI processors.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, "We are pleased to have collaborated with the customer on completing initial wafer production testing and to have shipped within Aehr's fiscal third quarter as planned the initial volume production solution that is testing nine wafers in parallel on our new high-power FOX-XP system.

"Delivering the industry's first wafer level burn-in solution for the AI processor market marks a major milestone for Aehr, opening a significant new market opportunity for our FOX-XP wafer level test and burn-in systems. Our high-power FOX-XP multi-wafer system and proprietary WaferPak Contactor offer a scalable, cost-effective manufacturing solution for testing and burn-in of AI processors at wafer level, eliminating the need for more expensive system-level burn-in.

"This latest turnkey solution, featuring the FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in system with proprietary WaferPak full wafer Contactors, delivers thousands of watts of power and precise thermal control per wafer while testing and monitoring the device functionality. This breakthrough technology enables cost-effective production test and burn-in of high-power devices such as AI accelerators at wafer level temperatures of up to 150 degrees Celsius. By identifying and eliminating early life failures during wafer level production, we help customers reduce manufacturing costs and improve overall yield.

"With this solution, we now offer customers the flexibility of production wafer level burn-in for their AI processors and accelerators, complementing our Sonoma ultra-high-power system for package part burn in, which we are shipping in volume to many manufacturers worldwide. Aehr Test Systems is the only company in the world that provides both wafer level and package level turnkey test and burn-in solutions for the AI processor market."

The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems, available with multiple WaferPak Contactors (full wafer test) or multiple DiePakTM Carriers (singulated die/module test) configurations, are capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of devices such as artificial intelligence processors and accelerators, silicon carbide and gallium nitride power semiconductors, silicon photonics as well as other optical devices, 2D and 3D sensors, flash memories, magnetic sensors, microcontrollers, and other leading-edge ICs in either wafer form factor before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages, or in singulated die or module form factor.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, advanced AI processors, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for Artificial Intelligence (AI) semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turn-key provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr's new and existing customers; Aehr's ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, as well as Aehr's beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing, including the growth of the markets referred to herein; Aehr's ability to integrate Incal efficiently; the timing and extent to which the acquisition is accretive; the closing of the acquisition; and the growth of the markets referred to herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr's recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

