Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Digital marketing task force Nockta has rebranded to reflect its growth into a dynamic digital marketing agency.
The agency used bold colors, typography, and design elements to reflect its confidence in innovation and modern platforms.
Nockta's Rebrand | Source: Nockta
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/242440_aa49d06634864bb0_001full.jpg
However, the visual change also signifies the agency's commitment to innovation, adaptability, and delivering meaningful solutions, said James Bugra, Nockta's founder.
"As we move forward, Nockta remains focused on shaping the future of digital experiences with strategy, creativity, and technology at its core."
The rebrand aligns its identity with its expanded capabilities to address the increasing needs of clients, which include:
- New generation websites
- 3D-rendered objects
- High-quality 3D and 2D animation
- Headless platform development
- AI-like new generation tools
By improving visual communication of its capabilities and vision for the digital landscape, Nockta's rebrand attracted more high-profile projects like its work with The Custom Chef (TCC).
For TCC, Nockta established a clear presence, differentiated its unique value proposition against competitors, and drove conversions while optimizing ad spend.
Now, Nockta plans to expand its services to a global presence, highlighting the agency's commitment to staying agile and responsive to market changes.
To learn more about how Nockta aligns strategic interests for brands, visit https://nockta.com/services/strategy-consulting/.
About Nockta
With creativity and strategy at the core, Nockta has grown from a small idea into a dynamic digital agency that thrives on pushing boundaries. Every service it provides, from social media management to advanced Amazon advertising strategies, is designed to reflect its belief in continuous improvement and boundless possibilities.
Media Contact
Beril Huri
T. +1 (438) 500-0808 ext 6266
beril@nockta.com
www.nockta.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242440
SOURCE: DesignRush