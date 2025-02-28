New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - VoucherCart has announced a strategic partnership with Cloudbeds, a leading hospitality platform, marking a major step forward in transforming how hotels manage their gift card programs. By integrating VoucherCart's gift card and voucher technology with Cloudbeds' comprehensive system, the partnership aims to streamline gift voucher operations.

Addressing Key Hospitality Market Needs

This collaboration bridges a gap in the hospitality industry by providing hotels with direct access to VoucherCart's gift experience platform via the Cloudbeds dashboard. The integration is designed to enhance efficiency and save valuable time for hotel operators.

Hotels can now sell gift experiences around the clock and manage gift vouchers seamlessly, thanks to automatic redemption within the Cloudbeds platform. The need to switch between systems is eliminated, enabling smoother operations and a superior guest experience. Guests can redeem gift cards instantly while booking their stays online through the Cloudbeds booking engine, allowing hotel teams to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time focusing on guest satisfaction.

Transforming Guest Experiences with Personalized Offerings

Hotels using this integrated solution can offer personalized and memorable gift experiences, ranging from spa treatments to dining packages, all managed within a single platform. The ability to customize and refine gift offerings helps hotels stand out in an increasingly competitive hospitality landscape.

Additionally, the VoucherCart success team provides hotels with actionable insights into guest purchasing trends and popular experiences. Hotels can use these insights to adjust their gift programs to meet evolving customer preferences.

A Comprehensive Solution

This partnership extends beyond technical integration-it's a solution designed to help hotels manage gift experiences while acquiring and retaining customers with minimal costs. The combined solution handles everything from mobile-optimized purchasing to automated voucher fulfillment, freeing hotel staff to prioritize exceptional guest experiences.

Cloudbeds users also gain access to VoucherCart's advanced tools, including support for physical gift cards and promotional features, to further expand their marketing and sales capabilities. Hotels will utilize vouchers and gift certificates as an effective customer acquisition channel, retaining existing loyal hotel customers.

Future Developments and Expansion Plans

The collaboration is just the beginning, as both companies plan to introduce new features and enhancements to further optimize hotel gift card programs. The shared goal is to make gift voucher management as simple as possible, supporting hotels in building sustainable revenue streams.

Getting Started

Current Cloudbeds users can activate VoucherCart's gift experience platform directly within their Cloudbeds management console. New customers interested in upgrading their gift voucher operations can contact either VoucherCart or Cloudbeds to explore implementation options.

By combining innovation and simplicity, VoucherCart and Cloudbeds are setting a new benchmark in hotel gift experience management while delivering standout guest experiences.

