IndexHU (Hungaria): Mr Heit, thank you very much for taking the time for this interview. Investments in fintech seem to be on the rise again worldwide. How do you see this?

Josip Heit: Thank you very much for the invitation. Fintechs have reconfirmed their status as a promising growth sector after a period of investment restraint. We are seeing an upward trend in venture capital financing, particularly in Asia and the United States. Current data from CB Insights and Bloomberg confirm this upswing.

IndexHU (Hungaria): To what extent do geopolitical factors and the economic climate influence the fintech market?

Josip Heit: Geopolitical tensions can certainly have an on investment decisions and regulatory frameworks. However, the recent easing in certain regions and ongoing digitalisation have strengthened fintech activities overall. In addition, investors and consumers are often looking for more flexible financial solutions in times of higher inflation.

IndexHU (Hungaria): Some analysts believe that falling interest rates and better opportunities to raise capital could give fintech companies a strong boost. Do you agree?

Josip Heit: Definitely. Low interest rates reduce the cost of borrowing and therefore enable fintechs to grow faster. We are also observing that institutional investors are increasingly channelling funds into technology projects, which greatly benefits fintech start-ups.

IndexHU (Hungaria): Payments and wealthtechs appear to be experiencing a strong recovery. What are the reasons for this?

Josip Heit: The pandemic has accelerated the global spread of digital payment methods and this trend is continuing. Wealthtechs are benefiting from the fact that private and institutional investors increasingly want to organise their wealth management digitally.

IndexHU (Hungaria): How do you assess the cooperation between fintechs and US banks and the future of open banking?

Josip Heit: Clearer regulatory requirements have intensified cooperation. Traditional banks benefit from innovations, while fintechs can draw on established customer bases. Open banking promotes transparency and competition. Under Donald Trump's second presidency, fintech companies have gained additional influence in Washington, which may accelerate regulatory development.

IndexHU (Hungaria): Recently, regulators in thirty-five US states and Canadian provinces reached an agreement with GSB Germany, the company you founded. Can you explain the most important points?

Josip Heit: Of course. The agreement does not provide for any fines, but enables eligible customers in these jurisdictions to receive refunds. An independent administrator, AlixPartners, will take over the settlement of the claims, which started on 21 February 2025 and will end on 22 May 2025. We see this as a constructive solution that reaffirms our commitment to our community.

IndexHU (Hungaria): How do you think this agreement will affect GSB Germany's position in the fintech sector?

Josip Heit: Our priority is transparency and compliance. By reaching this agreement, we want to strengthen GSB Germany's reputation and focus on providing forward-looking, solid technological solutions to our trusted partners. We have also expressed our willingness to settle with any other US or Canadian regulator on the same terms.

IndexHU (Hungaria): Finally, how would you describe the role of unicorns in the fintech sector?

Josip Heit: Unicorns attract a lot of attention due to their valuations and illustrate the rapid growth of the industry. Nevertheless, they have to prove the long-term viability of their business models.

IndexHU (Hungaria): Mr Heit, as an expert in technological solutions for the fintech industry, thank you for the interview.

