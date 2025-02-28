Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Plata Latina Minerals Corporation (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Lance Newman and Rod Pace to its Board of Directors effectively immediately. Mr. Newman will also be a member of the Audit Committee.

"We are excited to welcome both Lance and Rod to our Board," comments Gil Clausen, Plata Latina's Chair of the Board. "Lance's extensive technical experience, particularly in due diligence and corporate development, will be invaluable as we actively evaluate strategic opportunities. Our Board is further complemented by Rod's vast mining experience around the world, particularly in the U.S.A. We value the deep knowledge and relationships he has in the U.S. mining industry. Rod's expertise will also play a key role as we seek to grow the Company."

About Lance Newman

Mr. Newman has 35 years of experience in project development, processing, concentrating, smelting and refining operations in base and precious metals. Mr. Newman also has extensive experience in technical services and corporate development. Mr. Newman was most recently Senior Vice President, Project Development at Copper Mountain Mining Corporation, before the company was acquired by Hudbay Minerals Inc. in 2023. Previously, he was Senior Vice President, Technical Services at Brio Gold Inc., which was acquired by Leagold Mining Corp in 2018, and Vice President, Project Development at Augusta Resource Corporation, which was acquired by Hudbay Minerals Inc. in 2014. Mr. Newman also held various senior technical and operating positions including being refinery manager and plant superintendent at Stillwater Mining Company and Gold Fields Limited. Mr. Newman holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Chemistry from Rhodes University and is a graduate of the Management Advancement Program at the University of Witwatersrand Graduate School of Business.

About Rod Pace

Mr. Pace has over 30 years of global mining experience, focused on project development and operational management in base and precious metals, coal and industrial minerals. Mr. Pace is currently the Founder and Principal of Pace Consulting, a consulting firm focused on technical due diligence on assets for the main purpose of M&A. Previously, Mr. Pace was President and CEO of Rosemont Copper Company and COO of Augusta Resource Corporation, until its acquisition by Hudbay Minerals Inc. in 2014. Prior to that, he was at Washington Group International, Inc., where he held various engineering positions including Vice President of North American Operations, when he was responsible for eight operating mines throughout Canada, USA and Mexico.

Mr. Pace has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and is a Professional Engineer (P.E.).

About Plata Latina Minerals

Plata Latina Minerals is a growth-focused company focused on exploring strategic opportunities within the mining industry. Led by a highly experienced team with a proven track record in identifying, optimizing and growing businesses, Plata Latina aims to create long-term value through acquisitions, partnerships and other strategic transactions. The Company currently has two royalties in its portfolio and receives annual advance royalty payments as a result of the successful discovery and sale of the Naranjillo project. Plata Latina is actively evaluating opportunities.

