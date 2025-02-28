GP Eco Solutions India signed an agreement with the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh to build a 5 GW solar panel and 2 GW cell manufacturing facility. From pv magazine India GP Eco Solutions India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government of Madhya Pradesh to establish manufacturing facilities for 5 GW of solar panels and 2 GW of cells in the state. The agreement was announced at the Global Investment Summit 2025 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. GP Eco Solutions India said it plans to invest INR 10 billion ($114. 4 billion) by the end of fiscal 2028 to develop solar power ...

