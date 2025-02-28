This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Dounia Ziyati, Solar Engineer at EDF Renewables. She urges women to envision themselves thriving in leading roles. "Today, we witness women in uniforms operating heavy machinery on construction sites and bravely tackling risks head-on," she states. The number of women attending solar energy conferences is rising, showcasing the growing presence across all disciplines, whether in photovoltaic or thermal technologies. The solar sector stands out as a leader in gender representation, with women actively participating in various stages of technical ...

