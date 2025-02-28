Tap Global Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

28 February 2025

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap Group" or the "Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

The Company announces that in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Disclosure and Transparency Rules"), the total number of ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each in the capital of the Company in issue as at the date of this notice is 743,409,624 with each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 743,409,624 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

