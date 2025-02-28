Anzeige
Freitag, 28.02.2025
PR Newswire
28.02.2025 14:18 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

28 February 2025

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Total voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company hereby announces that, as at 28 February 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 33,994,329 Ordinary Shares.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 33,994,329 and this figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Ruth Wright

AWEMT.cosec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 893 1011


