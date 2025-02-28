Foxit Named One of the Best Software Companies on G2's 2025 Best Software Awards

Foxit Also Recognized for Foxit PDF Editor in Best Collaboration & Productivity Products and Foxit eSign in Best Sales Software Products

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit , a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase productivity and do more with documents, today announced it has been named to G2's 2025 Best Software Awards , on the Best Software Companies, Best Collaboration and Productivity Products (for Foxit PDF Editor ), and Best Sales Software Products (for Foxit eSign ) lists.

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"Being named to three of G2's 2025 Best Software Awards lists is a tremendous honor because these rankings come directly from our customers. Their feedback and trust in Foxit validate our commitment to delivering the most user-friendly, secure, and high-performing PDF and eSignature solutions available," said Evan Reiss, VP, Head of Marketing, Foxit. "At Foxit, we prioritize making document management as seamless and efficient as possible, and this recognition from G2 reinforces that we're meeting and exceeding those expectations. We're deeply grateful to our customers for their support and for choosing Foxit as their go-to solution."

"The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever," said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. "With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.9 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we're proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year's honorees!"

Foxit PDF Editor is an all-in-one, AI-powered PDF solution designed for businesses and professionals who need fast, secure, and intuitive document management. It enables users to create, edit, sign, annotate, and protect PDFs with ease across desktop, web, and mobile platforms. With advanced features like AI-powered document summarization, Smart Redact for automated redaction, and seamless eSignature integration, Foxit PDF Editor enhances productivity while ensuring compliance and security. Its user-friendly interface, flexible licensing options, and affordability make it a top alternative to Adobe Acrobat, helping organizations streamline their workflows and collaborate efficiently.

Foxit eSign is a secure, flexible, and legally binding eSignature solution designed to streamline document workflows for individuals and businesses. With options ranging from Foxit eSign Essentials for simple eSigning and payment collection to Foxit eSign Business for advanced team collaboration, custom branding, and unlimited templates, the platform adapts to unique business needs. Users can send, track, sign, notarize, and collect payments seamlessly, all while ensuring compliance with industry-standard security measures. Featuring comprehensive document tracking, reusable templates, and on-demand notary services, Foxit eSign empowers organizations to accelerate agreements, enhance efficiency, and simplify document management.

G2's 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least one approved review during the 2024 calendar year and appear on a G2 Grid®. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2025 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 640,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices worldwide, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com .

