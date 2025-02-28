Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark"), a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection, proudly joins today the global community in recognizing Rare Disease Day 2025. This annual observance, dedicated to raising awareness and support for individuals and families affected by rare diseases, resonates deeply with BioMark's ongoing research into challenging conditions like neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) of the lung and glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

The diagnostic delay for rare diseases varies from months to decades, and some may never receive an accurate diagnosis. Given the serious nature of many rare diseases, faster, more accurate answers may be the key to survival for some. This diagnostic odyssey underscores the critical need for equitable access to timely and accurate diagnoses.

"BioMark is deeply committed to addressing the unique challenges presented by rare diseases," stated Rashid Bux, CEO of BioMark Diagnostics. "Our focus on developing advanced diagnostic tools for conditions like lung NETs and GBM is driven by a desire to provide earlier, more accurate diagnoses. This, in turn, empowers clinicians to deliver more effective, personalized care and significantly improve patient outcomes. We are also committed to fighting for equity in diagnosis, ensuring that all patients, regardless of their condition's rarity, have access to the diagnostic tools they need."

Lung NETs and GBM represent particularly challenging rare cancers, each demanding innovative diagnostic and therapeutic approaches. BioMark Diagnostics is actively developing advanced diagnostic assays utilizing cutting-edge metabolomics and machine learning technologies to improve the sensitivity and specificity of detection for these conditions.

"On Rare Disease Day, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the rare disease community," added Rashid Bux. "We stand in solidarity with patients, families, and healthcare professionals who are dedicated to improving the lives of those affected. Our research efforts are focused on creating impactful solutions that address the critical needs of individuals facing these challenging conditions, and we are dedicated to closing the diagnostic gap."

Rare diseases, though individually affecting a small percentage of the population, collectively impact millions worldwide. BioMark Diagnostics encourages everyone to learn more about rare diseases and support organizations dedicated to improving the lives of those affected. For more information about BioMark's research initiatives, please visit https://www.biomarkdiagnostics.com/.

BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The company's proprietary technology utilizes a simple blood draw to detect the presence of cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. BioMark is committed to developing innovative and accessible diagnostic solutions to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca and the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

