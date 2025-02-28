Beacon College Prep Transitions Leadership to Join Nationally Recognized HIVE Prep

Under New Leadership, Both Free K-8 Charter Schools Are Sustaining Growth and Excellence in the Miami Area

In the past two years, Opa-locka's tuition-free charter school Beacon College Preparatory K-8 has come under new leadership. Beacon's new Principal is Mr. Sergio Bonilla, formerly the Middle School Principal of Miami's tuition-free charter school HIVE Preparatory School. Beacon's new Governing Board Liaison is Mr. Carlos Gonzalez who is also currently the Executive Director of HIVE Prep.

Classroom at Beacon College Preparatory K-8 in Miami, Florida

HIVE has a long history of success. Most recently, HIVE was named a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School, a prestigious honor given to schools showing excellence in academic performance and substantial progress in closing achievement gaps. HIVE also won the Building Hope IMPACT Award in 2024. Specifically, HIVE won the S. Joseph Bruno Charter Leadership Award, which seeks to honor "game-changing" charter schools embodying quality education, excellent results and adaptability in creating personalized educational paths for all students.

With the transition in leadership at Beacon, the school is advancing its mission to offer a robust, rigorous and supportive education that prepares students for success after graduation. Mr. Gonzalez shares, "Our model is to support an academic environment with High Expectations that strives to win every minute of instruction, every day." This means that students receive the rigor and support needed to achieve, while faculty is provided with the support and structure to be successful. Principal Bonilla's passion for helping students get ahead is also evident. His motto is "high expectations lead to opportunities," and he encourages students to carry themselves well, try their best and attempt new things.

One way Beacon is doing this is through focusing on Science, Engineering, Communication, Mathematics and Enrichment (SECME), which has opened doors for new and exciting additions to the school. Beacon SECME teams have given students the opportunity to try hands-on projects and compete against other schools. Beacon's focus on student enrichment has led to the growth of Beacon's athletic teams. The school currently offers flag football, basketball and a brand new dance team that is already performing exceptionally well. Beacon also intends to offer soccer and volleyball teams next year. Not only that, but Beacon is currently developing a new outdoor playing field that will provide a more enhanced student experience and enable Beacon to better host community events.

Beyond these exciting new developments, Beacon is expecting to start a Pre-K program beginning in August of 2025. In this way, Beacon's youngest learners will be prepared for the K-8 world as they are familiarized with school and Beacon's culture.

Both HIVE and Beacon aim to work together to provide the best possible academic and social environment to their respective communities. These two K-8 charter schools are passionate to facilitate student-centered learning, expect excellence in academic achievement and growth, and empower students to succeed both now and in the future. For more information or if interested in enrolling your child at either of these schools, please visit their websites at: https://beaconpride.org/ and https://hiveprep.com/

