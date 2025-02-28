The Kele Companies: Kele Launches "Kele Keystone" Initiative to Strengthen Customer Success and Industry Leadership

Kele Is the Foundation of Their Customer Success

Kele, Inc., a leading provider of building automation, HVAC, and industrial control solutions, is proud to introduce the Kele Keystone Initiative, a new branding and messaging platform that reinforces the company's role as the essential foundation for customer success.

Much like a keystone holds an arch together, Kele simplifies complexities, delivers expert solutions, and ensures seamless operations for commercial and industrial customers worldwide. The Kele Keystone represents a renewed commitment to delivering industry-leading product selection, technical expertise, and streamlined services that help businesses operate with confidence.

A Stronger Foundation for Customer Success

With over three million products from 300+ trusted suppliers, Kele has long been the go-to partner for sourcing, integrating, and optimizing building automation and industrial control systems. The Kele Keystone Initiative builds on this foundation by:

Enhancing technical support to ensure seamless system integration and operational efficiency.

Expanding a comprehensive product portfolio to simplify procurement and reduce supply chain challenges.

Improving ordering and shipping processes for greater speed, accuracy, and reliability.

A Message That Resonates Inside and Out

The Kele Keystone is more than a symbol of commitment-it reflects the expertise and dedication of Kele's employees, whose contributions drive the company's leadership, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

"A keystone is the central stone of an arch, locking the whole together," said Danny Lyons, President and CEO of Kele. "It symbolizes strength, unity, and the importance of working together. The Kele Keystone reflects our core values that we exhibit daily by working together to deliver solutions to our customers and fellow Kele associates."

Experience the Kele Keystone in Action

Kele has launched a new video showcasing how the Kele Keystone plays a vital role in the success of commercial and industrial operations. Watch it here.

For more information about the Kele Keystone Initiative and how Kele is shaping the future of building automation, HVAC, and industrial solutions, visit www.kele.com .

Kele, Inc. is a leading distributor of commercial and industrial automation products and controls solutions globally. Kele serves the commercial and industrial automation markets with more than 300 brands and three plus million parts in stock, including actuators, gauges, relays, sensors, switches, transmitters, valves, and more. Value-added services include custom panel assembly, specialized sourcing, and technical support. Kele is a portfolio company of The Stephens Group, LLC of Little Rock, Ark. To learn more about Kele, visit kele.com .

