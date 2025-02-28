Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Visit Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) (OTCQB: BKUCF) at Booth #2924 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Blue Sky Uranium

As a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina, the Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium-vanadium projects to the prefeasibility study stage, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that hosts the country's largest NI 43-101 uranium resource with an initial Preliminary Economic Assessment.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

