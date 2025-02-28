Construction is underway on a 50 MW solar project in northeastern Ivory Coast. It is being implemented by a project company owned entirely by the UAE's Amea Power. Dubai-based developer Amea Power has broken ground on a 50 MW solar project in the Ivory Coast. The Bondoukou Solar PV project, located in the north-eastern region of Gontougo, is being implemented by Amea Goutougo, a project company registered in the Ivory Coast and fully owned by Amea Power. The $60 million project is being financed by private sector development banks FMO and DEG. Once operational, it will provide energy to power ...

