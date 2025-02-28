Bybit Unveils USDT Flash Deal: Earn 15% APR and Share in a 300,000 USDT Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced an exclusive opportunity for USDT holders to maximize their earnings with a limited-time Fixed Savings Plan offering an impressive 15% Annual Percentage Rate (APR).

The USDT Flash Deal invites participants to stake their USDT and earn rewards in just seven days while having the chance to share a prize pool of 300,000 USDT. The event is scheduled to run from February 26 until March 26, 2025.

Participants will begin by depositing USDT into their Bybit accounts using any supported method before selecting the 7-day USDT Fixed Savings Plan to secure the guaranteed APR. With deposit limits set between 1,000 USDT and 10,000 USDT, the initiative is designed to deliver a fast and efficient way to grow digital assets.

Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit, commented on the initiative: "We understand that market conditions can be unpredictable, which is why we continue to offer different ways for users to manage and grow their assets. This Flash Deal is designed to provide a high-yield opportunity with stability, helping our community navigate market fluctuations with confidence."

The promotion is available on a first-come, first-served basis and permits only a single stake per eligible user. It is open exclusively to users who have recently deposited a minimum amount and completed Identity Verification Level 1, with certain restrictions applying in select jurisdictions. Bybit continues to set industry benchmarks in digital asset management by delivering innovative financial solutions.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

