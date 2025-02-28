Anzeige
14,90015,00015:23
PR Newswire
28.02.2025 15:06 Uhr
Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

28 February 2025

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS AND PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSBILITIES (PDMRs)

We advise that directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc have acquired Mondi plc ordinary shares of €0.22 each following the exercise of nil-cost options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). Following exercise, some of the shares were sold to cover tax liabilities.

The exercise of the BSP and LTIP nil-cost options for directors includes additional shares received in lieu of dividends, which are subject to tax. The retained shares for one director were subsequently transferred to the director's spouse for nil cost.

Details of the vesting, exercise, sale and transfer of the shares are set out in the below notification forms.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Vivien McMenamin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper & South Africa

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

4,316

(2) Sale

ZAR 285.601451

4,316

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 4,316

(2) 4,316

(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 285.601451

e)

Date of transaction

2025-02-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Vivien McMenamin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper & South Africa

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

6,675

(2) Sale

ZAR 285.601451

6,675

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 6,675

(2) 6,675

(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 285.601451

e)

Date of transaction

2025-02-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Andrew King

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CEO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

73,383

(2) Sale

GBP 12.216145

35,509

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 73,383

(2) 35,509

(1) Nil

(2) GBP 12.216145

e)

Date of transaction

2025-02-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Andrew King

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CEO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

95,811

(2) Sale

GBP 12.216145

46,361

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 95,811

(2) 46,361

(1) Nil

(2) GBP 12.216145

e)

Date of transaction

2025-02-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Markus Gaertner

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Corrugated Packaging

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Acquisition

Nil

18,251

Sale

GBP 12.216145

18,251

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 18,251

(2) 18,251

(1) Nil

(2) GBP 12.216145

e)

Date of transaction

2025-02-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Markus Gaertner

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Corrugated Packaging

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

18,971

(2) Sale

GBP 12.216145

18,971

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 18,971

(2) 18,971

(1) Nil

(2) GBP 12.216145

e)

Date of transaction

2025-02-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Lars Mallasch

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Technical & Sustainability Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

9,253

(2) Sale

GBP 12.216145

5,090

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 9,253

(2) 5,090

(1) Nil

(2) GBP 12.216145

e)

Date of transaction

2025-02-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Lars Mallasch

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Technical & Sustainability Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

7,965

(2) Sale

GBP 12.216145

4,381

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 7,965

(2) 4,381

(1) Nil

(2) GBP 12.216145

e)

Date of transaction

2025-02-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Thomas Ott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Flexible Packaging

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

8,701

(2) Sale

GBP 12.216145

8,701

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 8,701

(2) 8,701

(1) Nil

(2) GBP 12.216145

e)

Date of transaction

2025-02-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Thomas Ott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Flexible Packaging

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

18,779

(2) Sale

GBP 12.216145

18,779

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 18,779

(2) 18,779

(1) Nil

(2) GBP 12.216145

e)

Date of transaction

2025-02-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Mike Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

42,558

(2) Sale

GBP 12.216145

20,162

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 42,558

(2) 20,162

(1) Nil

(2) GBP 12.216145

e)

Date of transaction

2025-02-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Mike Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan nil-cost option, and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

55,781

(2) Sale

GBP 12.216145

26,426

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 55,781

(2) 26,426

(1) Nil

(2) GBP 12.216145

e)

Date of transaction

2025-02-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Mike Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 51,751 Ordinary shares to his spouse for nil cost

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

51,751

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

51,751

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2025-02-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Kate Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated to Mike Powell, Group CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 51,751 Ordinary shares from her spouse for nil cost

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

51,751

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

51,751

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2025-02-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market


