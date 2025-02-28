Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

28 February 2025

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS AND PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSBILITIES (PDMRs)

We advise that directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc have acquired Mondi plc ordinary shares of €0.22 each following the exercise of nil-cost options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). Following exercise, some of the shares were sold to cover tax liabilities.

The exercise of the BSP and LTIP nil-cost options for directors includes additional shares received in lieu of dividends, which are subject to tax. The retained shares for one director were subsequently transferred to the director's spouse for nil cost.

Details of the vesting, exercise, sale and transfer of the shares are set out in the below notification forms.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper & South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.22 each GB00BMWC6P49 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 4,316 (2) Sale ZAR 285.601451 4,316 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price (1) 4,316 (2) 4,316 (1) Nil (2) ZAR 285.601451 e) Date of transaction 2025-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper & South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.22 each GB00BMWC6P49 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 6,675 (2) Sale ZAR 285.601451 6,675 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price (1) 6,675 (2) 6,675 (1) Nil (2) ZAR 285.601451 e) Date of transaction 2025-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.22 each GB00BMWC6P49 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 73,383 (2) Sale GBP 12.216145 35,509 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price (1) 73,383 (2) 35,509 (1) Nil (2) GBP 12.216145 e) Date of transaction 2025-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.22 each GB00BMWC6P49 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 95,811 (2) Sale GBP 12.216145 46,361 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price (1) 95,811 (2) 46,361 (1) Nil (2) GBP 12.216145 e) Date of transaction 2025-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Markus Gaertner 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Corrugated Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.22 each GB00BMWC6P49 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition Nil 18,251 Sale GBP 12.216145 18,251 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price (1) 18,251 (2) 18,251 (1) Nil (2) GBP 12.216145 e) Date of transaction 2025-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Markus Gaertner 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Corrugated Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.22 each GB00BMWC6P49 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 18,971 (2) Sale GBP 12.216145 18,971 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price (1) 18,971 (2) 18,971 (1) Nil (2) GBP 12.216145 e) Date of transaction 2025-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Lars Mallasch 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Technical & Sustainability Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.22 each GB00BMWC6P49 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 9,253 (2) Sale GBP 12.216145 5,090 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price (1) 9,253 (2) 5,090 (1) Nil (2) GBP 12.216145 e) Date of transaction 2025-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Lars Mallasch 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Technical & Sustainability Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.22 each GB00BMWC6P49 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 7,965 (2) Sale GBP 12.216145 4,381 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price (1) 7,965 (2) 4,381 (1) Nil (2) GBP 12.216145 e) Date of transaction 2025-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Thomas Ott 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Flexible Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.22 each GB00BMWC6P49 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 8,701 (2) Sale GBP 12.216145 8,701 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price (1) 8,701 (2) 8,701 (1) Nil (2) GBP 12.216145 e) Date of transaction 2025-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Thomas Ott 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Flexible Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.22 each GB00BMWC6P49 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 18,779 (2) Sale GBP 12.216145 18,779 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price (1) 18,779 (2) 18,779 (1) Nil (2) GBP 12.216145 e) Date of transaction 2025-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Mike Powell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.22 each GB00BMWC6P49 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 42,558 (2) Sale GBP 12.216145 20,162 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price (1) 42,558 (2) 20,162 (1) Nil (2) GBP 12.216145 e) Date of transaction 2025-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Mike Powell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.22 each GB00BMWC6P49 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan nil-cost option, and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 55,781 (2) Sale GBP 12.216145 26,426 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price (1) 55,781 (2) 26,426 (1) Nil (2) GBP 12.216145 e) Date of transaction 2025-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Mike Powell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.22 each GB00BMWC6P49 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of 51,751 Ordinary shares to his spouse for nil cost c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 51,751 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 51,751 Nil e) Date of transaction 2025-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market