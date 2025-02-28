Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
28 February 2025
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS AND PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSBILITIES (PDMRs)
We advise that directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc have acquired Mondi plc ordinary shares of €0.22 each following the exercise of nil-cost options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). Following exercise, some of the shares were sold to cover tax liabilities.
The exercise of the BSP and LTIP nil-cost options for directors includes additional shares received in lieu of dividends, which are subject to tax. The retained shares for one director were subsequently transferred to the director's spouse for nil cost.
Details of the vesting, exercise, sale and transfer of the shares are set out in the below notification forms.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Vivien McMenamin
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper & South Africa
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 4,316
(2) 4,316
(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 285.601451
e)
Date of transaction
2025-02-27
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Vivien McMenamin
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper & South Africa
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 6,675
(2) 6,675
(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 285.601451
e)
Date of transaction
2025-02-27
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Andrew King
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CEO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 73,383
(2) 35,509
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 12.216145
e)
Date of transaction
2025-02-27
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Andrew King
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CEO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 95,811
(2) 46,361
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 12.216145
e)
Date of transaction
2025-02-27
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Markus Gaertner
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Corrugated Packaging
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 18,251
(2) 18,251
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 12.216145
e)
Date of transaction
2025-02-27
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Markus Gaertner
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Corrugated Packaging
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 18,971
(2) 18,971
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 12.216145
e)
Date of transaction
2025-02-27
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Lars Mallasch
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Technical & Sustainability Director
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 9,253
(2) 5,090
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 12.216145
e)
Date of transaction
2025-02-27
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Lars Mallasch
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Technical & Sustainability Director
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 7,965
(2) 4,381
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 12.216145
e)
Date of transaction
2025-02-27
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Thomas Ott
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Flexible Packaging
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 8,701
(2) 8,701
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 12.216145
e)
Date of transaction
2025-02-27
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Thomas Ott
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Flexible Packaging
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 18,779
(2) 18,779
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 12.216145
e)
Date of transaction
2025-02-27
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Mike Powell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CFO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 42,558
(2) 20,162
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 12.216145
e)
Date of transaction
2025-02-27
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Mike Powell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CFO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan nil-cost option, and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 55,781
(2) 26,426
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 12.216145
e)
Date of transaction
2025-02-27
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Mike Powell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CFO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 51,751 Ordinary shares to his spouse for nil cost
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
51,751
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2025-02-27
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Kate Powell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person closely associated to Mike Powell, Group CFO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 51,751 Ordinary shares from her spouse for nil cost
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
51,751
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2025-02-27
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market