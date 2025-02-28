Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) Executive Co-Chairman Robert Friedland, and President & Chief Executive Officer Marna Cloete announced today that it is not aware of any material events that might be contributing to the recent decline in the company's share price, other than current general market volatility.

Operations at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex and the Kipushi Zinc Mine, as well as exploration activities in the Western Forelands, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are business as usual. The company provided an overview of its operations in the 2024 annual and fourth quarter financial news release, announced on February 19, 2025. To view the management webcast and presentation on Ivanhoe's 2024 annual financial results and operational update, please follow this link: https://meetings.400.lumiconnect.com/r/participant/live-meeting/400-631-436-236.

Ivanhoe's operations have not been impacted by the recent rebel activity in north-east DRC, which is contained to the North and South Kivu provinces, located approximately 1,500 kilometres from Kolwezi in the DRC Copperbelt. The company hopes for a peaceful and rapid resolution to the conflict, and notes the increasing calls for dialogue and an immediate cease-fire from the United States of America, United Kingdom, European Union, East African Community (EAC), Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. We are aware and appreciate that this international pressure is increasing diplomatic activity with hopes that progress is being made towards a peaceful resolution.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ramp-up of the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and, the phased development of the tier-one Platreef palladium-nickel-platinum-rhodium-copper-gold project in South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring across its highly prospective, 60-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, covering an area over 5 times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex. Ivanhoe is exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries, as well as expanding and further defining its high-grade Makoko, Kiala, and Kitoko copper discoveries as the company's next major development projects.

