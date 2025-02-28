Blaqclouds Inc.: Blaqclouds Announces Major Milestones for March 2025

ROBESONIA, Pa., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) is excited to unveil a series of major launches and listings scheduled for March 2025. As we continue our commitment to driving innovation and adoption in the blockchain space, these strategic milestones mark key developments in the Blaqclouds ecosystem.

March 2025 Milestone Schedule:

March 5, 2025 - Listing of the NOTIFY ZRC20 token on Dex-Trade

March 7, 2025 - Phase 2 launch of ShopwithCrypto.io

March 10, 2025 - Listing of the ZXPAY ZRC20 token on Dex-Trade

March 14, 2025 - Listing of the ZEUSx Native Coin on Dex-Trade

These initiatives are critical steps in expanding the Blaqclouds ecosystem and providing real-world utility through our blockchain-driven platforms.

"March is shaping up to be a landmark month for Blaqclouds as we continue executing our roadmap," said Shannon Hill, President of Blaqclouds, Inc. "With the listing of key tokens and the expansion of ShopwithCrypto.io, we are making significant strides in adoption, accessibility, and utility for our community. We are committed to continuously delivering innovative solutions that strengthen our ecosystem and provide lasting value to users and investors."

Additionally, we will be adding more events and key initiatives to our March calendar. As new dates are finalized, they will be announced to the public accordingly.

For the latest updates and official announcements, please visit https://www.blaqclouds.io .

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate security, scalability, and user-centric design. From pioneering fintech platforms to advancing blockchain applications, Blaqclouds is committed to creating value and transforming industries worldwide. To learn more about Blaqclouds, Inc., please visit https://www.blaqclouds.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

theAlley.io