ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.: Alpha Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Reports net loss of $2.1 million for the fourth quarter 2024

Posts Adjusted EBITDA of $53.2 million for the quarter

Reduces 2025 volume guidance for metallurgical coal shipments to 14.5 million to 15.5 million tons

Increases full-year cost of coal sales guidance range to $103.00 to $110.00 per ton

Reduced letters of credit outstanding by $15 million during the quarter

(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2024 Sept. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Net (loss) income ($2.1) $3.8 $176.0 Net (loss) income per diluted share ($0.16) $0.29 $12.88 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $53.2 $49.0 $266.3 Operating cash flow $56.3 $189.5 $199.4 Capital expenditures ($42.7) ($31.5) ($61.5) Tons of coal sold 4.1 4.1 4.6

__________________________________ 1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

"As expected, the weak metallurgical coal market negatively impacted our results for the fourth quarter," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "We continue to see lower levels of met coal demand which is keeping pricing subdued. As always, we strive to accurately assess the landscape and take actions as necessary to match our business to those realities. The adjustments we're announcing today to our full year 2025 guidance for met coal shipment volumes and costs of coal sales are reflective of lower amounts of purchased coal than previously expected, as well as the impact of severe weather in both January and February on our operating plans. As we look ahead, our priorities continue to be the safe operation of our mines and the financial protection of the business against these difficult market circumstances."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2024, as compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the third quarter.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $53.2 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $49.0 million in the third quarter.

Coal Revenues



(millions)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2024 Sept. 30, 2024 Met Segment $615.4 $669.8 Met Segment (excl. freight & handling)(1) $519.3 $550.7



Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2024 Sept. 30, 2024 Met Segment 4.1 4.1

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization (1)



(per ton)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2024 Sept. 30, 2024 Met Segment $127.84 $132.76

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Fourth quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $127.84 per ton.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the fourth quarter by pricing mechanism.



(in millions, except per ton data) Met Segment Sales Three months ended Dec. 31, 2024

Tons Sold Coal Revenues Realization/ton (1) % of Met Tons Sold Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms 1.7 $206.9 $122.24 46 % Domestic 1.0 $156.4 $158.93 26 % Export - Australian Indexed 1.0 $130.3 $124.71 28 % Total Met Coal Revenues 3.7 $493.7 $132.63 100 % Thermal Coal Revenues 0.3 $25.6 $75.39

Total Met Segment Coal Revenues (excl. freight & handling) (1) 4.1 $519.3 $127.84



__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Cost of Coal Sales



(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2024 Sept. 30, 2024 Met Segment $540.8 $598.7 Met Segment (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1) $442.0 $474.0







(per ton) Met Segment(1) $108.82 $114.27

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Alpha's Met segment cost of coal sales decreased to an average of $108.82 per ton in the fourth quarter, compared to $114.27 per ton in the third quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter decreased to $56.3 million as compared to $189.5 million in the third quarter. The third quarter benefited from a decrease in working capital of $144.5 million. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $42.7 million compared to $31.5 million for the third quarter.

As of December 31, 2024, the company had total liquidity of $519.4 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $481.6 million and $112.9 million of unused availability under the asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL), partially offset by a minimum required liquidity of $75.0 million as required by the ABL. As of December 31, 2024, the company had no borrowings and $42.1 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL, a reduction of $15.0 million in letters of credit outstanding as compared to the third quarter. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of December 31, 2024, was $5.8 million.

Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $1.5 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock. As of February 21, 2025, the company has acquired approximately 6.6 million shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $1.1 billion, or approximately $165.74 per share. The number of common stock shares outstanding as of February 21, 2025 was 13,052,684. The outstanding share count does not include the potentially dilutive effect of unvested equity awards.

The timing and amount of share repurchases will continue to be determined by the company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

2025 Guidance Adjustments and Performance Update

Alpha is reducing its full-year 2025 guidance for metallurgical coal shipment volumes. The new metallurgical coal shipments guidance range is 14.5 million tons to 15.5 million tons, down from the prior range of 15.0 million tons to 16.0 million tons. Additionally, the company is increasing its 2025 cost of coal sales guidance range to $103.00 to $110.00 per ton, up from the prior range of $103.00 to $108.00 per ton.

As of February 20, 2025, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 32% of its metallurgical coal for 2025 at an average price of $143.81 per ton and 95% of its thermal coal for the year at an average price of $80.74 per ton.



2025 Guidance in millions of tons Low High Metallurgical 14.5 15.5 Thermal 1.0 1.4 Met Segment - Total Shipments 15.5 16.9





Committed/Priced 1,2,3 Committed Average Price Metallurgical - Domestic

$152.94 Metallurgical - Export

$113.11 Metallurgical Total 32 % $143.81 Thermal 95 % $80.74 Met Segment 37 % $131.73





Committed/Unpriced 1,3 Committed

Metallurgical Total 57 %

Thermal - %

Met Segment 53 %







Costs per ton 4 Low High Met Segment $103.00 $110.00





In millions (except taxes) Low High SG&A5 $53 $59 Idle Operations Expense $18 $28 Net Cash Interest Income $2 $10 DD&A $165 $185 Capital Expenditures $152 $182 Capital Contributions to Equity Affiliates6 $44 $54 Cash Tax Rate 0 % 5 %



Notes:



1. Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of February 20, 2025. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. 2. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. 3. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. 4. Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have varied historically and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. 5. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses. 6. Includes contributions to fund normal operations at our DTA export facility and expected capital investments related to the facility upgrades.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The board of directors has scheduled the annual meeting of stockholders for May 7, 2025.

Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its fourth quarter results on February 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://alphametresources.com/investors . Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee -based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur. See Alpha's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," and "non-GAAP coal margin." In addition to net income, we use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our reportable segment. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results, financial performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it is a useful indicator of the financial performance of our coal operations. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments and other factors.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. For comparability purposes, certain immaterial segment information for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 have been recast to conform to the current year presentation.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Coal revenues $ 615,383

$ 957,127

$ 2,946,579

$ 3,456,630 Other revenues 1,964

2,864

10,706

14,787 Total revenues 617,347

959,991

2,957,285

3,471,417 Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 540,754

668,879

2,451,601

2,356,138 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 40,836

42,638

167,331

136,869 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,324

6,371

25,050

25,500 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 1,675

2,065

6,700

8,523 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 16,831

26,139

74,000

82,390 Other operating loss (income) 936

577

4,749

(1,088) Total costs and expenses 607,356

746,669

2,729,431

2,608,332 Income from operations 9,991

213,322

227,854

863,085 Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (583)

(1,601)

(3,811)

(6,923) Interest income 4,952

3,022

18,208

11,933 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

(2,753)

-

(2,753) Equity loss in affiliates (5,734)

(6,681)

(20,302)

(18,263) Miscellaneous expense, net (2,940)

(763)

(11,199)

(1,620) Total other expense, net (4,305)

(8,776)

(17,104)

(17,626) Income before income taxes 5,686

204,546

210,750

845,459 Income tax expense (7,815)

(28,530)

(23,171)

(123,503) Net (loss) income $ (2,129)

$ 176,016

$ 187,579

$ 721,956















Basic (loss) income per common share $ (0.16)

$ 13.35

$ 14.41

$ 51.18 Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (0.16)

$ 12.88

$ 14.28

$ 49.30















Weighted average shares - basic 13,020,122

13,187,100

13,013,469

14,106,466 Weighted average shares - diluted 13,020,122

13,662,021

13,134,806

14,642,856

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 481,578

$ 268,207 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,396 and $234 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 362,141

509,682 Inventories, net 169,269

231,344 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,681

39,064 Total current assets 1,036,669

1,048,297 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $667,260 and $558,905 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 634,871

588,992 Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of $124,965 and $99,826 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 443,467

451,160 Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $41,444 and $38,543 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 39,879

46,579 Long-term restricted cash 122,583

115,918 Long-term restricted investments 43,131

40,597 Deferred income taxes 6,516

8,028 Other non-current assets 111,592

106,486 Total assets $ 2,438,708

$ 2,406,057 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,916

$ 3,582 Trade accounts payable 96,633

128,836 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 151,560

177,512 Total current liabilities 251,109

309,930 Long-term debt 2,868

6,792 Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 182,961

189,226 Pension obligations 100,597

101,908 Asset retirement obligations 189,805

166,509 Deferred income taxes 40,486

39,142 Other non-current liabilities 21,385

18,622 Total liabilities 789,211

832,129 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued -

- Common stock - par value $0.01, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,383,325 issued and 13,016,390 outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 22,058,135 issued and 12,938,679 outstanding at December 31, 2023 224

221 Additional paid-in capital 839,804

834,482 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50,082)

(40,587) Treasury stock, at cost: 9,366,935 shares at December 31, 2024 and 9,119,456 shares at December 31, 2023 (1,296,916)

(1,189,715) Retained earnings 2,156,467

1,969,527 Total stockholders' equity 1,649,497

1,573,928 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,438,708

$ 2,406,057

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023 Operating activities:





Net income $ 187,579

$ 721,956 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 167,331

136,869 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 6,700

8,523 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 1,118

1,947 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

2,753 Gain on disposal of assets, net (169)

(6,817) Accretion on asset retirement obligations 25,050

25,500 Employee benefit plans, net 14,551

8,376 Deferred income taxes 5,563

39,722 Stock-based compensation 12,318

19,017 Equity loss in affiliates 20,302

18,263 Other, net 787

(363) Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Trade accounts receivable, net 145,379

(102,477) Inventories, net 64,203

(27,900) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,658

7,596 Deposits 408

80,729 Other non-current assets 1,199

3,837 Trade accounts payable (19,339)

15,666 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (5,972)

(9,087) Acquisition-related obligations -

(28,254) Asset retirement obligations (27,903)

(19,189) Other non-current liabilities (33,844)

(45,508) Net cash provided by operating activities 579,919

851,159 Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (198,848)

(245,373) Proceeds on disposal of assets 1,029

8,173 Cash paid for business acquired -

(11,919) Purchases of investment securities (48,730)

(207,065) Sales and maturities of investment securities 48,036

320,961 Capital contributions to equity affiliates (32,504)

(30,812) Other, net 31

35 Net cash used in investing activities (230,986)

(166,000) Financing activities:





Principal repayments of long-term debt (2,243)

(2,314) Dividend and dividend equivalents paid (3,077)

(113,013) Common stock repurchases and related expenses (122,299)

(540,071) Other, net (1,278)

(1,030) Net cash used in financing activities (128,897)

(656,428) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 220,036

28,731 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 384,125

355,394 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 604,161

$ 384,125







Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 2,662

$ 5,207 Cash paid for income taxes $ 12,144

$ 79,221 Cash received for income tax refunds $ 3,765

$ 30 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:





Financing leases and capital financing - equipment $ 1

$ 3,195 Accrued capital expenditures $ 15,523

$ 25,004 Accrued common stock repurchases and stock repurchase excise tax $ -

$ 8,118 Accrued dividend payable $ 424

$ 2,863

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



As of December 31,

2024

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 481,578

$ 268,207 Long-term restricted cash 122,583

115,918 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 604,161

$ 384,125

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

2024

2023 Net (loss) income $ (2,129)

$ 3,804

$ 176,016

$ 187,579

$ 721,956 Interest expense 583

1,041

1,601

3,811

6,923 Interest income (4,952)

(5,145)

(3,022)

(18,208)

(11,933) Income tax expense (benefit) 7,815

(4,087)

28,530

23,171

123,503 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 40,836

42,414

42,638

167,331

136,869 Non-cash stock compensation expense 3,001

3,013

9,339

12,318

19,017 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

2,753

-

2,753 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,324

6,326

6,371

25,050

25,500 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 1,675

1,675

2,065

6,700

8,523 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,153

$ 49,041

$ 266,291

$ 407,752

$ 1,033,111

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except for per ton data) December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Coal revenues $ 615,383

$ 669,783

$ 957,127 Coal revenues - All Other -

-

(2,946) Coal revenues - Met 615,383

669,783

954,181 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues - Met (96,087)

(119,093)

(119,539) Non-GAAP Coal revenues - Met $ 519,296

$ 550,690

$ 834,642 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton - Met $ 127.84

$ 132.76

$ 183.76











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 540,754

$ 598,725

$ 668,879 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 40,525

42,108

42,325 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,324

6,326

6,371 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 1,675

1,675

2,065 Total Cost of coal sales 589,278

648,834

719,640 Total Cost of coal sales - All Other -

-

(18,101) Total Cost of coal sales - Met 589,278

648,834

701,539 Less: Freight and handling costs - Met (96,087)

(119,093)

(119,539) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production - Met (1) (40,525)

(42,108)

(33,295) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations - Met (6,324)

(6,326)

(3,721) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net - Met (1,675)

(1,675)

(2,065) Less: Idled and closed mine costs - Met (2,650)

(5,625)

(2,435) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales - Met $ 442,017

$ 474,007

$ 540,484 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton - Met $ 108.82

$ 114.27

$ 119.00











GAAP Coal margin - Met $ 26,105

$ 20,949

$ 252,642 GAAP Coal margin per ton - Met $ 6.43

$ 5.05

$ 55.62











Non GAAP Coal margin - Met $ 77,279

$ 76,683

$ 294,158 Non GAAP Coal margin per ton - Met $ 19.02

$ 18.49

$ 64.76











Tons sold - Met 4,062

4,148

4,542





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023 Coal revenues $ 2,946,579

$ 3,456,630 Coal revenues - All Other -

(49,987) Coal revenues - Met 2,946,579

3,406,643 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues - Met (503,306)

(438,783) Non-GAAP Coal revenues - Met $ 2,443,273

$ 2,967,860 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton - Met $ 142.66

$ 179.40







Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 2,451,601

$ 2,356,138 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 166,105

135,668 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 25,050

25,500 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 6,700

8,523 Total Cost of coal sales 2,649,456

2,525,829 Total Cost of coal sales - All Other -

(71,978) Total Cost of coal sales - Met 2,649,456

2,453,851 Less: Freight and handling costs - Met (503,306)

(438,783) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production - Met (1) (166,105)

(125,716) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations - Met (25,050)

(14,886) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net - Met (6,700)

(8,523) Less: Idled and closed mine costs - Met (29,868)

(18,580) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales - Met $ 1,918,427

$ 1,847,363 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton - Met $ 112.01

$ 111.67







GAAP Coal margin - Met $ 297,123

$ 952,792 GAAP Coal margin per ton - Met $ 17.35

$ 57.59







Non GAAP Coal margin - Met $ 524,846

$ 1,120,497 Non GAAP Coal margin per ton - Met $ 30.64

$ 67.73







Tons sold - Met 17,127

16,543





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP

Coal sales

realization

per ton

% of Met Tons

Sold Export - other pricing mechanisms 1,693

$ 206,948

$ 122.24

46 % Domestic 984

156,390

$ 158.93

26 % Export - Australian indexed 1,045

130,324

$ 124.71

28 % Total Met segment - met coal 3,722

493,662

$ 132.63

100 % Met segment - thermal coal 340

25,634

$ 75.39



Non-GAAP Coal revenues 4,062

519,296

$ 127.84



Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues -

96,087







Coal revenues 4,062

$ 615,383









