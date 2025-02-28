TapTravel Nordic AB (publ): Q4 Year-End Report TapTravel Nordic AB

Summary of the period October - December 2024

• 2024 concludes with a temporary decline in booking volumes, driven by short-term budget constraints at a limited number of contracted government agencies.

• Gross profit margin and overall financial performance remain largely in line with budget projections.

• New customer agreements have been secured for 2025, with an estimated annual volume exceeding SEK 150 million.

• A growing proportion of booking transactions is processed through digital channels, including the app, website, and tailored customer portals.

• The rapid increase in digital bookings optimizes resource allocation and enables continued internal cost efficiencies.

CEO Johan Nyrén comments

During the fourth quarter of 2024, we intensified our efforts to enhance operational productivity. A particularly positive development has been the increased adoption of our digital booking platform by our customers, exceeding our initial expectations. This progress is driven by a strong focus on change management among existing clients and the successful onboarding of new clients, where a high level of self-service adoption has been established from the outset. By the end of Q4, the share of digital bookings surpassed 70% for the first time. The target for 2025 is to achieve a minimum share of 80%.

About Us

TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) ("BIG Travel") is Sweden's largest online tech-enabled disruptor within public sector and corporate travelling, catering to the high demands of its blue-chip customer base.

TapTravel Nordic AB is owner of BIG Travel Sweden, Norway, Finland and Taptian AB.

This information is information that TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-28 14:00 CET.