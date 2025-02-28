Marco Polo and New to The Street Unite to Transform Global Operations Into Powerful Brand Identities

Marco Polo (www.mpxchange.com) has long been a leader in helping financial firms expand their global footprint through cutting-edge regulatory solutions, advanced technology platforms, and strategic digital marketplaces. In a groundbreaking development, Marco Polo is partnering with New to The Street, the premier financial media powerhouse, to offer an unparalleled suite of media and PR solutions. This collaboration will enable Marco Polo's clients to enhance their brand presence in U.S. markets and promote select international private and public investment opportunities to U.S. institutional investors.

Bridging the Gap for International Securities Firms

Hundreds of international securities firms across Europe, Canada, Asia, and other global markets are currently unlicensed in the U.S., limiting their ability to market products to American investors. Many of these firms boast significant deal flow, robust research, and innovative financial solutions, yet remain underrecognized in the U.S.

Marco Polo's Passport Solution has already paved the way for these firms to compliantly market their offerings in the U.S. Now, with the MPX/New to The Street partnership, these firms - and their corporate clients - will gain access to New to The Street's unparalleled media reach, brand-building capabilities, and high-impact exposure in the U.S. financial landscape.

Transformative Visibility and Exposure

This exclusive partnership delivers high-visibility, multi-platform exposure, including:

NYSE Exchange Floor Interview - Broadcast directly from the iconic

NYSE trading floor, placing your firm at the center of global finance.

Bloomberg Television Broadcast (As Sponsored Programming) - Nationwide exposure to 95.1M+ U.S. homes on one of the world's most influential financial news networks.

Reuters Billboard in Times Square (1 Week) - Unrivaled brand exposure in the heart of New York City's financial district, generating millions of impressions.

New to The Street YouTube Feature (2.4M+ Subscribers) - A powerful digital distribution platform, leveraging one of the largest financial media YouTube channels.

NTTS/ACCESWIRE Press Release - Professionally written and distributed to top-tier financial media platforms for maximum exposure.

NEWSOUT! PR Inclusion - Expanded press release distribution across high-impact financial networks.

Earned Media Report from NYSE + NTTS YouTube Distribution - Comprehensive earned media analysis, with strategic YouTube amplification.

A Game-Changer for International Securities Firms and Institutional Investors

The MPX/New to The Street partnership is set to redefine the visibility, credibility, and engagement levels of international securities firms within the U.S. and global institutional markets. Institutional investors will now have compliant, efficient, and secure access to an expanding universe of high-potential international securities firms with compelling deal flow and services.

Leadership Quote

Vince Caruso, CEO of New to The Street, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating:

"This collaboration is a game-changer for international financial firms looking to expand in the U.S. market. Our platform has consistently elevated brands and financial institutions, and now, through our strategic partnership with Marco Polo, we are providing a direct pipeline to U.S. investors and institutions. With our powerful combination of national TV exposure, earned media, and iconic outdoor billboards, we are setting a new standard for global financial branding."

"Via our Passport solution we provide the regulatory visas for securities firms around the world to compliantly market their deals, research and more to US institutions. Via our Bridge solutions we use Ai and tokenization to match buyers and sellers. With our News to the Street partnership, we can now offer an extraordinary platform for the best of these firms to build global brands in the world's deepest investment markets. Compliant, effective and branded distribution of hundreds of international providers - the US will be the new crossroads of global markets"

Vinode Ramgopal & Steve Carlson (Co-chairs of Marco Polo Exchange)

Media Inquiries:

For Marco Polo:

Owen Eberstadt

Email: oeberstadt@mpxchange.com

For New to The Street:

Monica Brennan

Email: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Contact Information

Monica Brennan

Head of Operations

monica@newtothestreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire